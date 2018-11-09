Nico Sapio Trophy: Condorelli Makes His First Final As Italian Swimmer

45TH NICO SAPIO TROPHY

Friday, November 9th – Saturday, November 10th

Sciorba Sports Complex, Genoa, Italy

SCM

Multiple meet records went down during day 1’s prelims of the 45th Nico Sapio Trophy in Genoa, Italy. Kicking off the morning was Italy’s own Simone Sabbioni, who punched the wall in a time of 23.96 to take the top seed in the mens’ 50m back. He bettered his own meet record in doing so, surpassing the 23.97 he previous held. Sabbioni was the only racer under 24 seconds in this mornings prelims.

American Kelsi Dahlia is making the most of her time in Italy, firing off two top seeds this morning. First, the Olympian registered 25.95 in the 50m fly to top U.S. teammate Kendyl Stewart and her runner-up time of 26.19. Italy’s Sylvia Di Pietro is right in the mix for tonight’s final, registering a morning effort of 26.45.

In her second contest of the 100m free, Dahlia scored a new meet record of 52.51, overtaking the previous standard of 52.54 held by American swimming icon Natalie Coughlin. Powerhouse veteran racer Federica Pellegrini knows how to get the job done while expending the most minimal amount of energy, capturing the 2nd seed in 53.99. Additional Americans making tonight’s final include Lia Neal (54.40) and Madison Kennedy (56.63).

A battle is brewing in the men’s 100m breaststroke, as Fabio Scozzoli and teammate Nicolo Martinenghi each surpassed the previous meet record of 58.27 in spades. Scozzoli earned the center lane for tonight’s final in 57.29, but Martingenghi is right behind in 57.69. Of note, America’s Michael Chadwick was in the race and made the final, stopping the clock in 59.67.

Finally, Santo Condorelli made his Italian swimmer debut here in Genoa, throwing down a respectable 21.91 in the men’s 50m free to snag 4th. The leader this morning was Federic Bocchia in 21.71, along with Marco Orsi who nabbed the same mark. Chadwick is also possibly podium-bound with his AM time of 21.77.

Additional Top Seeds: