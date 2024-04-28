Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wellbrock Posts 14:42.28 1500 Free, Selin Gets 50 Free Olympic Cut At German Championships

2024 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Day 4 of the 2024 German Swimming Championships unfolded from Berlin tonight as the last day of action at these Olympic Trials.

Slots for the Olympic Games but also June’s European Championships and July’s European Junior Championships were on the line.

As a refresher, according to the German Swimming Federation’s selection policy for Paris 2024, the following prioritization process for individual events will be in play:

  • Priority #1 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2023 World Championships
  • Priority #2 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2024 World Championships
  • Priority #3 – Athletes who achieve an Olympic Qualification Time during the national qualification period (April 1-28)

On the rebound from missing out on Paris 2024 qualification in the 800m free, pool and open water dynamo Florian Wellbrock got the job done in the 1500m free to conclude his competition.

The 26-year-old national record holder touched in a time of 14:42.88 to land atop the podium for a new season-best.

Entering this meet, Wellbrock ranked #3 in the world, courtesy of the 14:44.61 which garnered him the silver at this year’s World Championships. Tonight’s result sliced nearly 2 seconds off that February performance.

Behind Wellbrock tonight was 22-year-old Sven Schwarz who got to the wall in 14:49.22 as the runner-up. He was slightly quicker in Doha where he finished 6th in a result of 14:47.89. However, his time here undercuts the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 15:00.99 needed for Paris, so the young racer accomplished the mission.

Third place went to Oliver Klimet who also dipped under the 15:00 barrier in 14:58.64 for bronze.

2023-2024 LCM Men 1500 Free

Daniel IRL
Wiffen
02/18
14:34.07
2Gregorio
PALTRINIERI		ITA14:41.3811/28
3Florian
WELLBROCK 		GER14:44.6102/18
4David
AUBRY 		FRA14:44.8502/18
5David
BETLEHEM 		HUN14:46.4402/18
View Top 31»

The steamrolling train that is 21-year-old Isabel Gose showed no signs of slowing down as she racked up the victory in the women’s 800m free.

Gose stopped the clock at 8:19.48, a result within striking distance of her lifetime best of 8:17.53 from Doha. That already qualified her for Paris in this event and the ace’s win represented her 4th after she already topped the 200m, 400m and 1500m free podiums.

Another multi-gold medal winner put up a strong performance as 22-year-old Lukas Maertens won the men’s 200m backstroke.

After his monster 1:44.14 200m free outing last night, Maertens busted out a time of 1:56.00 to win the 2back decisively.

Splitting 26.67/29.22/29.98/30.13, Maertens touched over 2 seconds ahead of the field, with his time slicing .18 off the 1:56.18 he notched earlier this month in Magdeburg.

Maertens’ time solidifies his spot on the German roster for Paris in this event and also ranks him 9th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Back

HugoESP
GONZALEZ
02/16
1:55.30
2Jiayu
XU 		CHN1:55.3709/29
3Roman
MITYUKOV 		SUI1:55.4002/16
4Bradley
Woodward		AUS1:55.5612/03
5Dmitry
SAVENKO SAVENKO		RUS1:55.6004/19
6Alexey
TKACHEV		RUS1:55.8004/19
7Evgeny
RYLOV		RUS1:55.8304/19
8Pieter
COETZE 		RSA1:55.8504/10
9Juho
LEE 		KOR1:56.0511/24
10Lukas
MARTENS		GER1:56.1804/22
View Top 31»

21-year-old Artem Selin picked the right time to peak, throwing down a time of 21.90 to take the men’s 50m free.

The USC Trojan was the sole swimmer of the pack to get under 22 seconds, with Josha Salchow logging 22.06 for silver and Moritz Schaller rounding out the podium in 22.38.

Selin’s lifetime best of 21.83 from the 2019 European Junior Championships ranks him as Germany’s #2 performer all-time sitting only behind national record holder Damian Wierling’s 21.81 from 2016.

That PB represents the only other time Selin has been in the 21-point range but he now clears the OQT of 21.96 needed for the Games.

Nina Jazy was the women’s 50m free winner, turning in a new German Age Record of 24.91. She beat Jessica Felsner who earned silver in 25.15 and Nele Schulze who collected bronze in 25.14.

The women needed a minimum of 24.70 to make the grade for Paris, however.

Finally, a men’s 100m back time trial was added to the session, with Marek Ulrich as the sole participant.

Ulrich was the silver medalist in the official 100m back event on night 1, registering 54.43 behind winner Ole Braunschweig‘s 54.21. Although neither dipped under the OQT of 53.74, Braunshweig’s earlier best of 53.48 qualified him.

With one spot on the Olympic roster remaining, Ulrich ripped a time trial of 53.71 to make it happen. He opened in 25.20 and closed in 28.21 to clock the 2nd-best time of his career and most likely add his name to the German lineup.

Additional Winners

  • The men’s 200m breast saw Maximillian Pilger reap gold in a time of 2:12.25, beating 2015 world champion Marco Koch with Koch settling for silver in 2:13.19. As it stands now, no German man has qualified for Paris in the 2breast.
  • The women’s 200m breast was also void of Olympic qualifiers, although 16-year-old Lena Ludwig did establish a new German Age Record as she got to the wall first. She touched in 2:27.45 (34.24/37.79/38.10/37.32) to hold a healthy advantage over runner-up Kim Herkle who hit a time of 2:29.69.
  • Maya Werner earned gold in the women’s 200m back, clocking a time of 2:11.54 to beat her competitors by about 2 seconds.
  • Luca Armbruster was too quick to catch in the men’s 50m fly, posting 23.30 as the gold medalist for a new season-best.
  • Angelina Kohler followed suit in the women’s 50m fly, securing the top spot in 25.99. She was 25.71 in Doha as the 5th-place finisher.

We’ll keep an eye out in the coming days for the official German roster for Paris now that the nation’s qualification window has closed.

Martin
24 seconds ago

Marek Ulrich time trial at the end was a highlight!! Funny to watch, the whole croud was screaming.

