Wellbrock Posts 14:42.28 1500 Free, Selin Gets 50 Free Olympic Cut At German Championships

2024 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Day 4 of the 2024 German Swimming Championships unfolded from Berlin tonight as the last day of action at these Olympic Trials.

Slots for the Olympic Games but also June’s European Championships and July’s European Junior Championships were on the line.

As a refresher, according to the German Swimming Federation’s selection policy for Paris 2024, the following prioritization process for individual events will be in play:

Priority #1 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2023 World Championships

Priority #2 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2024 World Championships

Priority #3 – Athletes who achieve an Olympic Qualification Time during the national qualification period (April 1-28)

On the rebound from missing out on Paris 2024 qualification in the 800m free, pool and open water dynamo Florian Wellbrock got the job done in the 1500m free to conclude his competition.

The 26-year-old national record holder touched in a time of 14:42.88 to land atop the podium for a new season-best.

Entering this meet, Wellbrock ranked #3 in the world, courtesy of the 14:44.61 which garnered him the silver at this year’s World Championships. Tonight’s result sliced nearly 2 seconds off that February performance.

Behind Wellbrock tonight was 22-year-old Sven Schwarz who got to the wall in 14:49.22 as the runner-up. He was slightly quicker in Doha where he finished 6th in a result of 14:47.89. However, his time here undercuts the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 15:00.99 needed for Paris, so the young racer accomplished the mission.

Third place went to Oliver Klimet who also dipped under the 15:00 barrier in 14:58.64 for bronze.