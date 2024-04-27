Isabel Gose Posts Another Personal Best At 2024 German Championships

2024 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Day 3 of the 2024 German Swimming Championships unfolded from Berlin tonight with one more day of action remaining.

Slots for the Olympic Games but also June’s European Championships and July’s European Junior Championships are on the line.

As a refresher, according to the German Swimming Federation’s selection policy for Paris 2024, the following prioritization process for individual events will be in play:

Priority #1 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2023 World Championships

Priority #2 – Athletes who achieve a top 4 placement and the Olympic Qualification Time at the 2024 World Championships

Priority #3 – Athletes who achieve an Olympic Qualification Time during the national qualification period (April 1-28)

We reported how 22-year-old Lukas Maertens posted the best 200m free time of his career en route to gold.

The 2024 World Championships finalist fired off a time of 1:44.14 to hack significant time off his previous PB of 1:44.79 to check in as the 7th-swiftest performer in history.

On-fire Isabel Gose wracked up another win, this time in the women’s edition of the 200m free.

After already taking golds here in the 400m free (4:02.48) and 1500m free (15:52.02), 21-year-old Gose posted a victorious effort of 1:56.66 to top the 200m free podium.

Opening in 57.31 and closing in 53.35, Gose beat the field by over half a second, with the next-closest competitor represented by Julia Mrozinski who registered 1:57.22 as the silver medalist. Nele Schulze rounded out the podium in 1:59.34.

Entering this competition, Gose’s season-best rested at the 1:57.66 logged last week in Magdeburg while her career-best sat at the 1:56.80 notched at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Her performance tonight, therefore, surpassed both those outings with Gose holding steady as Germany’s #3 performer of all time.

For Mrozinski, her 1:57.22 marks her first-ever foray under the 1:58 threshold, crushing her previous PB of 1:58.28 from 2019. Both she and Gose add their names to the provisional Olympic roster individually in this 200m free event.

Top 5 German Women’s LCM 200 Free Performers All-Time

Annika Liebs-Lurz – 1;55.68, 2007 Franziska Van Almsick – 1:56.65, 2002 Isabel Gose – 1:56.66, 2024 Silke Lippok – 1;56.98, 2010 Annika Bruhn – 1:57.15, 2021

Although not an Olympic event, the men’s 50m breast saw 24-year-old Melvin Imoudu lower his own national record en route to gold

Imoudu stopped the clock in 26.62, shaving .12 off his previous German standard of 26.74 put on the books at the Eindhoven Qualification Meet earlier this month.

He now ranks 6th in the world on the season.

European Youth Olympic Games Festival medalist Alina Baievych topped the women’s 200m fly podium.

Baievych punched a result of 2:11.04, just off her career-swiftest mark of 2:10.78 turned in for silver at last year’s European Junior Championships. She needed a result at least as fast as 2:08.43, the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time, to make the Paris 2024 lineup.

National record holder David Thomasberger dove in for the men’s 200m fly and found success, posting a time of 1:56.96 for the gold. That beat the field by over a second, with Ramon Klenz representing the only other competitor to delve under the 2:00 barrier in 1:58.23 for silver.

Thomasberger owns the German national record at the 1:55.04 registered at the 2021 Olympic Trials. In Tokyo, the now-28-year-old finished 17th in 1:56.04. He was seeking the OQT of 1:55.78 tonight but fell short of his mission.

Additional Winners