Energy For Swim: Dopo Il Monito FINA, Firmano Anche Murphy-Neal-Pebley

Ryan Murphy, Lia Neal, Jacob Pebley Join Energy For Swim Lineup Ryan Murphy, Lia Neal and Jacob Pebley are the latest three U.S. Olympians to sign on for the Energy for Swim 2018 meet, which is scheduled to take place in Torino, Italy next month, though FINA has made clear the meet is not authorized.

Chase Kalisz, Emily Seebohm Join 37 Athletes Signed to Energy for Swim The list of athletes with signed contracts to compete at the Energy for Swim 2018 event in Italy has grown to 37, even as FINA has informed federations that the meet is not authorized.