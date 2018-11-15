2018 Energy for Swim Meet Cancelled after Negotiations Break Down

The 2018 Energy for Swim meet scheduled for December in Turin, Italy has been cancelled. The news first came on Thursday morning via Adam Peaty‘s Instagram account, where he said he was “incredibly disappointed.”

“I’m incredibly disappointed next month’s swim meet in Turin has been cancelled because of politics,” Peaty said. “As swimmers who represent our country and are passionate about our sport, we need to ask why. I firmly believe that the athletes should be at the heart of any decision made by our governing body and this is just what our sport and the athletes need. I think this is the wrong decision and it will galvanize the swimmers, not break them.”

By the terms of the agreements, athletes who have signed contracts, including most recently American Olympian Josh Prenot, who signed on Wednesday, they will still receive 50% of their appearance money. When announced earlier this year, the meet was scheduled to offer $2.1 million in prize and appearance money.

We have reached out to several athletes involved for further comment or to see if they will now attempt to scramble and race at the Short Course World Championships as a result of the cancellation.

We have also reached out to meet organizers to see if they have any plans to proceed with an anti-trust lawsuit as a result of the cancellation, as Italian attorney and law professor Stefano Bastianon says they would have a strong case, based on the International Skating Union ruling by the European Commission in a similar case. We have not yet heard back from organizers, but will respond when we do.

Organizers told SwimSwam this week that the Italian Federation, which was attempting to host the meet, was negotiating feverishly with FINA, but the cancellation indicates that those negotiations broke down.

SIGNED CONTRACTS

ATHLETE NATION
1 Adam Peaty GBR
2 Alessandro Miressi ITA
3 Alexandr Krasnykh RUS
4 Anastasia Fesikova RUS
5 Andrew Minakov RUS
6 Bethany Galat USA
7 Cameron van der Burgh RSA
8 Chad Le Clos RSA
9 Chase Kalisz USA
10 Danas Rapsys LTU
11 David Verraszto HUN
12 Duncan Scott GBR
13 Emily Seebohm AUS
14 Federica Pellegrini ITA
15 Femke Heermskerk NED
16 Gabriele Detti ITA
17 Georgia Davies GBR
18 Gregorio Paltrinieri ITA
19 Gunnar Bentz USA
20 Jacob Pebley USA
21 Katie Meili USA
22 Katinka Hosszu HUN
23 Kendyl Stewart USA
24 Kliment Kolesnikov RUS
25 Kristian Gkolomeev GRE
26 Laszlo Cseh HUN
27 Lia Neal USA
28 Lisa Bratton USA
29 Luca Dotto ITA
30 Margherita Panziera ITA
31 Maria Ugolkova RUS
32 Mark Szaranek GBR
33 Max Litchfield GBR
34 Mehdy Metella FRA
35 Michael Andrew USA
36 Michelle Coleman SWE
37 Mikhail Romanchuk UKR
38 Pieter Timmers BEL
39 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED
40 Ryan Murphy USA
41 Sarah Sjostrom SWE
42 Sergey Fesikov RUS
43 Sergii Shevtsov UKR
44 Simona Quadarella ITA
45 Siobhan O’Connor GBR
46 Tom Shields USA
47 Veronika Andrusenko RUS
48 Josh Prenot USA

Energy for Swim is a SwimSwam partner.

Kid

#f*ckfina

17 minutes ago
coachymccoachface

UGH

8 seconds ago

