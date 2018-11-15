Another One: Morozov Shaves .01 Off Own World Cup Record In 50 Free

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

While competing on day 1 of the final stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series, Russian speedster Vlad Morozov knocked off his own World Cup Record in the men’s 50m freestyle.

After already notching the 4th fastest 100m IM performance of all-time earlier in the session (50.31), the former USC Trojan fired off a 50m free time of 20.48 for the gold. That effort shaved .01 off of his own WCR of 20.49 set just last week in Tokyo and checks-in as the 5th fastest performance ever, tying the 20.48 French man Amaury Leveaux notched way back in 2009.

Top 5 Men’s 50 Free (SCM) Performances of All Time:

20.26 Florent Manaudou FRA 2014 SCM World Champs 12/5/2014 Doha
20.30 Roland Schoeman RSA 1/1/2010
20.31 Vladimir Morozov RUS LEN XIX European Short Course Championships 12/15/2017 Copenhagen
20.45 Vladimir Morozov RUS LEN XIX European Short Course Championships 12/15/2017 Copenhagen
20.48* Amaury Leveaux FRA 1/1/2009
20.48* Vladimir Morozov RUS FINA World Cup – Singapore 11/15/2018 Tokyo

American Michael Andrew also managed to notch a sub-21 second outing tonight, registering a big new personal best of 20.94 for silver, while Aussie Kyle Chalmers rounded out the top 3 in 21.06.

Old Man Chalmers

Adam Peaty confirmed on his Instagram that energy for swim has been cancelled.

