Another One: Morozov Shaves .01 Off Own World Cup Record In 50 Free

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, November 15th – Saturday, November 17th
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- SCM
While competing on day 1 of the final stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series, Russian speedster Vlad Morozov knocked off his own World Cup Record in the men’s 50m freestyle.
After already notching the 4th fastest 100m IM performance of all-time earlier in the session (50.31), the former USC Trojan fired off a 50m free time of 20.48 for the gold. That effort shaved .01 off of his own WCR of 20.49 set just last week in Tokyo and checks-in as the 5th fastest performance ever, tying the 20.48 French man Amaury Leveaux notched way back in 2009.
Top 5 Men’s 50 Free (SCM) Performances of All Time:
|20.26
|Florent Manaudou
|FRA
|2014 SCM World Champs
|12/5/2014
|Doha
|20.30
|Roland Schoeman
|RSA
|1/1/2010
|20.31
|Vladimir Morozov
|RUS
|LEN XIX European Short Course Championships
|12/15/2017
|Copenhagen
|20.45
|Vladimir Morozov
|RUS
|LEN XIX European Short Course Championships
|12/15/2017
|Copenhagen
|20.48*
|Amaury Leveaux
|FRA
|1/1/2009
|20.48*
|Vladimir Morozov
|RUS
|FINA World Cup – Singapore
|11/15/2018
|Tokyo
American Michael Andrew also managed to notch a sub-21 second outing tonight, registering a big new personal best of 20.94 for silver, while Aussie Kyle Chalmers rounded out the top 3 in 21.06.
