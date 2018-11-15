FINA World Cup Singapore: Hosszu Hunting Sjostrom

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, November 15th – Saturday, November 17th

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

SCM

With just 15 points separating Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, the battle is on at the last stop of the final circuit of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series. Hosszu was originally entered in an incredible 15 events to try to give herself the best chance possible to nip Sjostrom’s narrow series lead, although only the top 3 finishes per athlete count toward point rankings.

Hosszu kicked off the night with a stellar morning swim in the 100m IM, clocking 57.18. She holds the World Record in 56.51 and has already been 57-low just last weekend in Tokyo.

Sjostrom threw down some easy speed this morning, nabbing the 2nd seed in 58.10, while Australia’s Emily Seebohm is in the mix for a podium spot, claiming the 3rd seed in 59.13.

Seebohm was right back in the pool for the very next event, the women’s 50m back, where she nabbed the 2nd seed in a solid 26.70. Ahead of her is Dutch racer Kira Tousaint in 26.44, trying to recoup her national record lost to Ranomi Kromowidjojo in Eindhoven.

Kromo earned the 3rd seed this morning in 26.75 while Aussie teen Minna Atherton, who upset Seebohm with a 100m back victory in Tokyo, is also in the hunt with a morning effort of 26.82. Of note, Hosszu was listed in this event on the ‘entries book’, but wound up not swimming. The same holds true for the 400m freestyle, which was tonight’s first event.

U.S. dynamo Michael Andrew stood tallest in the men’s 100m IM this morning, stopping the clock at 51.74 ahead of runner-up Kenneth To (52.08) of Hong Kong and Vladimir Morozov (52.12) of Russia.

Morozov has been virtually unstoppable in this sprint even so far this series, setting and then matching a World Record of 50.26 at Eindhoven and Tokyo, respectively. In addition to Andrew and To, China’s Wang Shun and Australia’s Mitch Larkin will be among tonight’s top 8.

Home country hero Joseph Schooling was in the pool tonight for 1 of 2 events he’ll be swimming here in Singapore. In the men’s 100m fly, Schooling put up a promising morning swim of 50.97 to earn the 2nd seed behind Chinese national record holder Li Zhuhao.

Li scored 50.61 to slide ahead of Schooling into lane 4 for tonight, but expect this race to go down to the wire this evening. Notably, Pieroni earned a reserve slot, finishing 10th in 52.04 in this off event for the freestyle ace.

Additional Highlights: