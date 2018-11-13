Schooling Set For FINA World Cup Debut While Hosszu Makes Final Push

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

  • Thursday, November 15th – Saturday, November 17th
  • OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
  • SCM
  • Start Lists
  • Results

A heated battle is about to go down in Singapore at the final stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom remains atop the women’s rankings through Tokyo, holding a total of 285 points, but Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu is hot on her heels, carrying 270 points into this week’s final competition.

Russia’s Yuliya Efimova is also in the mix with 234 points to rank 3rd among all women, while speedster Ranomi Kromowidjojo of Netherlands also holds over 200 points with 219.

Although only an athlete’s 3 fastest performances earn points toward the overall ranking, Hosszu is giving herself her best shot by entering 15 events. That’s compared to Sjostrom’s 6 events. The pair will go head-to-head in the 50m free, 200m free, 50m fly, and 100m IM, where Sjostrom has had the leg up on the Hungarian each time.

But, Sjostrom will have another threat to contend with in the form of Kromowidjojo, as the twosome have gone back and forth a number of times in the 50m free, 50m fly and 100m free events.

As for the men, the field from Tokyo remains generally in tact, but local fans will be treated to their home country hero of Joseph Schooling. Making his World Cup debut, the 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist is set to contest the men’s 50m and 100m butterfly events.

He’ll be pitted against a stacked 100m fly field with China’s Li Zhuhao, America’s Michael Andrew, Belarus’ Yauhen Tsurkin and Japan’s Masayuki Umemoto. Even freestyle ace Kyle Chalmers of Australia is getting in on the race, ranked among the top 20 on the 100m fly entry lists. Of note, South African Chad Le Clos is not competing in Singapore, as he didn’t in Tokyo.

The men’s 50m fly will have several of the same key players, but Russian dynamo Vlad Morozov will be added to the field. Morozov leads all men in the FINA World Cup points by a comfortable margin, holding 342 points to teammate Kirill Prigoda‘s 213.

Aussie Mitch Larkin is still seeking to add to his point haul, sitting in 3rd with 183, while Americans Andrew and Blake Pieroni round out the men’s top 5.

WOMEN’S RANKING (AFTER TOKYO)

Rank Country Family Name First Name  Total Cluster #1 Cluster #2 Beijing (CHN) Tokyo (JPN) Singapore (SGP)
1 Sweden – SWE SJOSTROM Sarah 285 120  84  33  48
2 Hungary – HUN HOSSZU Katinka 270 90  72  60  48
3 Russian Federation – RUS EFIMOVA Yulia 234 78  75  51  30
4 Netherlands – NED KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi 219 63 66 33 57
5 Netherlands – NED HEEMSKERK Femke 165 51 42  39  33

MEN’S RANKING (AFTER TOKYO)

Rank Country Family Name First Name Total Cluster #1 Cluster #2 Beijing (CHN) Tokyo (JPN) Singapore (SGP)
1 Russian Federation – RUS MOROZOV Vladimir 342 84 134  54 70
2 Russian Federation – RUS PRIGODA Kirill 213 36 72 60  45
3 Australia – AUS LARKIN Mitchell 183 72 72  21 18
4 United States of America – USA ANDREW Michael 174 87 36 27 24
5 United States of America – USA PIERONI Blake 159 57 60 27 15

 

