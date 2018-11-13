Gerard Dunn Becomes Oldest Competitor In Irish Diving Champs History

58-year-old Gerard Dunn competed at the Irish Open Diving Championships, becoming the oldest senior competitor in event history.

Dunn is a dual Irish-American citizen and chairman of U.S. Masters Diving. He broke the previous record held by then-57-year-old Eddie Heron in 1968.

“I’m promoting diving as a lifelong sport” Dunn said in a USA Diving press release before the event. “Though I will be competing against divers one-third my age, my passion for the sport

is steadfast. I’m tipping my cap to Irish diving great Eddie Heron, who came back to competition as a winner at an age when most choose a rocking chair.”

The full USA Diving press release from before the meet is below:

DUBLIN, Ireland- American diver Gerard Dunn will compete in the 2018 Irish Open Diving Championships taking place October 26-28 in Dublin. The 58-year old Chairman of US Masters Diving and dual Irish-American citizen will be the oldest Senior competitor in the event’s history, as he surpasses Eddie Heron, who competed in the 1968 Irish Invitational Diving Championships at the age of 57.

“I’m promoting diving as a lifelong sport” says Dunn, who is a regular in International competitions and placed seventh last year in the FINA World Masters Championships in

Budapest. “Though I will be competing against divers one-third my age, my passion for the sport is steadfast. I’m tipping my cap to Irish diving great Eddie Heron, who came back to competition as a winner at an age when most choose a rocking chair.”

The Irish Open Diving Championships takes place at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin and incorporates the Irish Open Junior and Senior Championships, the Irish Open Age Group Championships and the Irish Open Skills Championships. Elite divers from Ireland, Denmark, Great Britain, Scotland and the United States will be led by Irish Olympian Oliver Dingley, the 2017 Irish Invitational Champion. The three day competition begins Friday, October 26 at the National Aquatic Center. Elite events begin at 1p.m. local time and bleacher admission is free.