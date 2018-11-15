Signing Day 2018: The Big SwimSwam List of Class of 2019 Commitments

For the last eight months we have written about 500 articles about prospective student-athletes who have made verbal commitments to swim or to dive for a college program. (We have another 150 or so to write, and we’re getting to them as fast as we can.) Many of those verbal commitments became contractual agreements today, as Wednesday, November 14, 2018 was the official opening of signing season for the high school class of 2019.

The NCAA regulates when prospective student-athletes can sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI), which is the binding agreement between an athlete and an NLI member institution. In past years, there was a week-long “Early” Signing Period that began the second Wednesday in November, followed by a “Regular” Signing Period which stretched, for most sports, from February to August. As we reported on Monday, the NCAA instituted changes to the recruiting timetable this year and the two signing periods have now been joined. For athletes in the high school class of 2019, the single signing period extends from November 14, 2018 until August 1, 2019 in most Division I and II sports. You can see all the signing periods for the 2019-2020 school year on the NLI website here.

While we are still adding scores of names to this database, here are the Class of 2019 swimming and diving commitments we have noted thus far. Our SwimSwam Commitment Databases give a snapshot of where the collegiate swimmers are coming from and for whom they have committed to swim. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. We are updating the database constantly, so remember to refresh it regularly.

High School Class of 2019 Verbal Commitments