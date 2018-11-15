Winnnington, Mckeown Strong at Season Opening Long Course Meet

2018 Medal Shots Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet

Saturday 10th November – Sunday 11th November

Brisbane Aquatic Center

Long Course Meters

The opening long course meet of the Queensland calendar wrapped up on Sunday with young stars Elijah Winnington and Kaylee Mckeown taking center stage.

Fresh off setting a World Junior Record in the 400 freestyle at Australian Short Course Champs last month, 18 year old Winnington of Bond University branched away from his signature 200 and 400 freestyle. Instead he impressed in his 800 freestyle taking 3rd open age and 1st in the 17-18 yr category in an 8:03.64, a lifetime best of almost 30 seconds. He went on to pick up an open age Silver and age group gold in the 200 fly in a 2:03.25 later that session. He also picked up gold in the 100 back (59.20) and the 100 free (51.23) and silver in the 200 IM (2:07.43) showcasing his impressive versatility.

Youth Olympic gold medalist Kaylee Mckeown also raced over the weekend racing a best time 50m Freestyle of 26.26 taking age group gold in the 17-18 category. She also picked up age group golds in the 100 Backstroke (1:01.21) and 400 Freestyle (4:16.64) as well as the open age gold in the 100 Backstroke.

15-year old James Bayliss notched two age group wins and open age podiums in the 100 fly and 100 back. He dropped over a second to win the 100 fly in a strong 56.77 and dropped almost half a second to win the 100 back in a 58.84.

14-year old Lucinda Macleod came away with 5 age group victories and a silver in the 100 freestyle. Her most impressive showing was in the 400 freestyle dropping close to a second to take gold in a 4:21.19 – over 8 seconds ahead of her nearest opponent. Her other victories came in the 100 back (1:07.01), the 200 free (2:06.80), the 200 IM (2:23.76) and the 200 back (2:22.95).