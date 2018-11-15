World Cup Singapore Day 1: Wang Shun Produces Chinese NR In 100 IM

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

China’s Wang Shun lowered his own National Record en route to a bronze medal in the men’s 100m IM tonight in Singapore. Entering this evening’s final, Wang’s personal best and national standard stood at the 51.64 he registered at the Beijing World Cup back in 2016.

After touching in 52.70 this morning to claim his spot in the final, Wang cranked out a bronze medal-worthy effort of 51.62 to shave .02 off of his previous NR. Splits tonight for the Chinese Olympian included 24.45 and 27.17. The gold medalist in the race was Russia’s Vlad Morozov in 50.31, while America’s Michael Andrew scored silver in 51.16.

With his performance tonight at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, Wang remains as the 16th fastest performer of all-time in the event. In terms of Asian swimmers, Wang is the 4th fastest performer of all-time:

Top 4 Asian 100m IM Performers All Time:

Kosuke Hagino, JPN, 51.30 (11th overall) Hiromasa Fujimori, JPN, 51.33 (12th overall) Daiya Seto, JPN 51.40 (13th overall) Wang Shun, CHN, 52.62 (16th overall)

In terms of season rankings, Wang now frog-hopped Russia’s Sergey Fesikov’s 52.06 to now be situated 6th.