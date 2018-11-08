Ryan Murphy, Lia Neal, Jacob Pebley Join Energy For Swim Lineup

Ryan Murphy, Lia Neal and Jacob Pebley are the latest three U.S. Olympians to sign on for the Energy for Swim 2018 meet, which is scheduled to take place in Torino, Italy next month, though FINA has made clear the meet is not authorized.

A rule interpretation by FINA has classified the event as an international competition that needs FINA approval, something the event doesn’t have and doesn’t have time to obtain. FINA rules say that athletes could face bans between one and two years for competing in an unauthorized competition.

Meet organizers say contracted athletes will still be paid 50% of their promised appearance money if the meet is cancelled.

A number of high-profile athletes have publicly signed on to compete at the meet even after FINA’s warning, though it’s still unclear if the meet will proceed (or if all contracted athletes will compete) if the meet remains outside of FINA authorization.

The signing of Murphy (a triple Olympic gold medalist in 2016), Neal (a two-time Olympian) and Pebley (2016 Olympian and 2017 World Champs bronze medalist) now brings the list of contracted swimmers to an even 40. Murphy, Neal and Pebley are all listed on Team USA’s roster for Short Course Worlds as well, making for a busy month of December with four days between competitions in China (Short Course Worlds) and Italy (Energy for Swim).

You can see the full list below:

SIGNED CONTRACTS

Athlete Nation 1 Adam Peaty GBR 2 Alexandr Krasnykh RUS 3 Anastasia Fesikova RUS 4 Andrew Minakov RUS 5 Bethany Galat USA 6 Cameron van der Burgh RSA 7 Chad Le Clos RSA 8 Chase Kalisz USA 9 Danas Rapsys LTU 10 David Verraszto HUN 11 Duncan Scott GBR 12 Emily Seebohm AUS 13 Femke Heermskerk NED 14 Georgia Davies GBR 15 Gunnar Bentz USA 16 Jacob Pebley USA 17 Katie Meili USA 18 Katinka Hosszu HUN 19 Kendyl Stewart USA 20 Kliment Kolesnikov RUS 21 Kristian Gkolomeev GRE 22 Laszlo Cseh HUN 23 Lia Neal USA 24 Lisa Bratton USA 25 Maria Ugolkova RUS 26 Mark Szaranek GBR 27 Max Litchfield GBR 28 Mehdy Metella FRA 29 Michael Andrew USA 30 Michelle Coleman SWE 31 Mikhail Romanchuk UKR 32 Pieter Timmers BEL 33 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED 34 Ryan Murphy USA 35 Sarah Sjostrom SWE 36 Sergey Fesikov RUS 37 Sergii Shevtsov UKR 38 Siobhan O’Connor GBR 39 Tom Shields USA 40 Veronika Andrusenko RUS

