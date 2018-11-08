Boise High School Sweeps Idaho 5A State Swimming Championships

2018 IHSAA Swimming State Championships (5A)

Boise High School successfully defended both the girls’ and boys’ Idaho 5A State titles over the weekend in Boise, winning by comfortable 46 and 45.5 point margins. This was the first time the State Championship was sponsored by IDHSAA, the state’s big high school governing body.

Girls Meet

Despite no event wins, the Boise girls put up 182 points to top Centennial (136) and Mountain View (134). Their top performer was senior Maggie Erwin, who had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200 and 500 free. Centennial senior Maya Knutson won both races with showings of 1:52.35 and 5:00.64, while Erwin was 2nd in 1:54.00 and 5:07.04 respectively.

Along with Knutson, Eva Suggs of Timberline was also a double winner in the 100 free (50.95) and 100 back (56.12). Mountain View senior Laura McKenna took 2nd to Suggs in the 100 free (52.70), and also had an individual win herself in the 50 free (24.25).

OTHER WINNERS

The Mountain View quartet of McKenna, Isabel Carrillo , Maddison Rice and Haley Osborne combined to win the 200 medley relay at the beginning of the meet in 1:49.84, beating out Eagle High School (1:50.94), and the same foursome closed the meet off with a win in the 400 free relay in 3:39.83 over Centennial (3:41.34).

, and combined to win the 200 medley relay at the beginning of the meet in 1:49.84, beating out Eagle High School (1:50.94), and the same foursome closed the meet off with a win in the 400 free relay in 3:39.83 over Centennial (3:41.34). Eagle sophomore Amelia Buyers won the 200 IM in 2:07.05 over Borah junior Ruby Howell (2:09.65), and then a few events later senior Haylee Buyers won the 100 fly in 57.79 over Rice (58.37).

won the 200 IM in 2:07.05 over Borah junior (2:09.65), and then a few events later senior won the 100 fly in 57.79 over Rice (58.37). The two Buyers’, along with Cora Wells and Sarah Carillo , combined to win the 200 free relay for Eagle in a time of 1:40.88 to edge out Boise (1:41.34).

and , combined to win the 200 free relay for Eagle in a time of 1:40.88 to edge out Boise (1:41.34). Freshman Jillian Moses of Timberline won the 100 breast in 1:07.38, topping Borah sophomore Jessica Kraus (1:08.26).

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Boise High School, 182 Centennial High School, 136 Mountain View High School, 134 Eagle High School, 131 Lake City High School, 126

Boys Meet

On the boys side, Boise put up 206 points on the heels of four event wins. Sophomore Nathan Quarterman was their only individual winner, claiming the 200 free in 1:42.78 over Centennial’s Josh Sutton (1:45.06) and the 100 back in 50.34 over Lake City’s Aren Kariotis (52.28).

Kariotis, a senior, set a new State Record to win the 100 fly in 49.01, improving on his runner-up finish from last year. Sutton (52.96) was 2nd there as well.

Boise also had a pair of relay wins, claiming the 200 medley by well over a second with Quarterman, Zach Stevens, Timothy Wong and Josh Richmond in 1:41.25, and then Quarterman, Wong, Patrick Yost and Christopher Patrick went 3:17.79 to win the 400 free relay by over six seconds.

Capital High School junior Paul Shutt joined Quarterman as double event winners, taking the 200 IM in 1:56.45 over Wong (1:58.62) and winning the 100 free by over three seconds in 47.68.

OTHER WINNERS

Luke Heikka of Eagle and Jack Severson of Timberline tied for the win in the 50 free, both clocking in at 22.97.

of Eagle and of Timberline tied for the win in the 50 free, both clocking in at 22.97. Timberline junior Jon Sutherlin won the 500 free handily in 4:45.89, with Boise’s Patrick (4:50.18) placing 2nd.

won the 500 free handily in 4:45.89, with Boise’s Patrick (4:50.18) placing 2nd. Josh Cunningham , Michael Min , Noah Rieth and Sutton combined to win the 200 free relay for Centennial in a time of 1:31.77 over Eagle (1:32.32).

, , and Sutton combined to win the 200 free relay for Centennial in a time of 1:31.77 over Eagle (1:32.32). Karter Rasmussen of Coeur d’Alene ran away with the win in the 100 breast in 1:00.88.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Boise High School, 206 Eagle High School, 160.5 Centennial High School, 148 Lake City High School, 147 Timberline High School, 118.5

Full results and scores available at the links at the top of the article.