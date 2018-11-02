Former Canadian Swimmer Santo Condorelli Cleared To Compete For Italy

We reported back in June of this year that Olympic sprinter Santo Condorelli had officially begun the process of switching to Italian sporting citizenship, but we now know that this process is indeed complete.

Federazione Italiana Nuoto, the Italian Swimming Federation, has announced today, November 2nd that Condorelli is now eligible to compete for the Italian national team. He is expected to represent Aurelia Nuoto Unicusano and compete at the Mario Battistelli Trophy in Rome November 3rd and 4th and also the Nico Sapio Trophy the following week.

Though the 23-year-old formerly represented Canada internationally and was a member of the USA Swimming National Junior Team, Condorelli has Italian ancestry on his father Joseph’s side, as that side of the family is from Sicily. Condorelli finished 4th in the 100m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics while representing Canada.

With the switch to Italy, Condorelli adds potential fire power to the Italian relay make-up, teaming up with mainstay sprinters like Luca Dotto, who became the first Italian man ever to break 48 in 2016. Condorelli’s best time of 47.88 is already faster than Dotto’s Italian Record of 47.96.

The former USC Trojan is now training under Claudio Rossetto, who also coaches national teamers Dotto and Ivano Vendrame.