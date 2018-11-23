Juniors A-Finalist Colby Hurt of 757 Swim Verbals to Auburn for 2020

Colby Hurt of Virginia-based club 757 Swim has verbally committed to the Auburn Tigers for 2020. Hurt is a high school junior at Lafayette High School in Williamsburg, VA.

At the 2018 VSHL 4A State Championships, Hurt was the 200 IM champion and snagged a 3rd place finish in the 500 free.

TOP TIMES

200y IM – 2:00.92

400y IM – 4:14.27

200y free – 1:50.11

500y free – 4:53.64

1650y free – 16:31.03

100y breast – 1:03.52

200y breast – 2:17.02

Hurt is primarily an IM’er, with the 400 IM being her most lethal event. Auburn had no swimmer break 4:10 in the event last year, and Hurt would’ve been the 2nd-best 400 IM’er on their roster last year. Additionally, Hurt would’ve been #5 in the 500 free and #6 in the 200 IM on their top times list for the 2018-19 season.

Auburn had just one scorer in the IM events at the 2018 SEC Championships, which was current sophomore Carly Cummings in the 400 IM. Cummings placed in the C final there, and Hurt will have a year of overlap with her.

Hurt’s 2018 long course season is suggestive of big drops yet to come in yards. She had a couple of huge swims in the IM’s, placing 4th at 2018 Speedo Juniors in the 400 (4:47.80), and adding a 10th place finish in the 200 (2:18.75). She also finished 16th in the mile (17:03.65) and 19th in the 200 breast (2:34.49).