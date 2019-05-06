Winter Juniors Backstroker Abbie Shaw Sends Verbal Commitment to Kentucky

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Niwot, Colorado’s Abbie Shaw has announced her intention to swim for the University of Kentucky in the class of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Kentucky!! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to this point. I can’t wait to spend 4 years with such an amazing team and group of coaches! #GOCATS 😺💙”

Shaw is a junior at Niwot High School. She wrapped up her junior year high school swim season with a second-place finish in the 200 free (1:54.68) and a third in the 100 back (55.67). Last year, she was 6th in the 200 free and second in the backstroke. In club swimming, Shaw represents Elevation Athletics. She swam at Phoenix Sectionals in March, competing in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. She finaled in the 100 fly (15th) and went a best time in the 100 free. Shaw competed at Winter Juniors West in the 100 and 200 back. Last summer, when she swam for RallySport Aquatics, she knocked out a slew of PBs (LCM 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back) at Mt. Hood Sectionals.

It took 53.86/1:56.25 to make C finals in the 100/200 back at 2019 SEC Championships, where the Kentucky women finished in third place, just 8 points ahead of Tennessee. Shaw will join Anna Havens Rice, Kaylee Williams, and Sofie Davis in the Kentucky class of 2024.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.35

100 back – 55.32

200 back – 2:01.55 (2:00.35 altitude-adjusted)

50 free – 24.76

100 free – 53.04

200 free – 1:54.68 (1:53.48 altitude-adjusted)

