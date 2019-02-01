Kentucky Adds 2020 Verbal Commitment from Kaylee Williams

Kaylee Williams of Howell, Michigan has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky’s class of 2024. She will suit up with Anna Havens Rice and Sofie Davis in Lexington in the fall of 2020.

“I am so happy to announce my verbal commitment to attend the University of Kentucky; to further my education and swimming career. I want to thank my parents, family, coaches and teammates for your support. Go Cats!!”

Williams, a junior at Hartland High School, is a mid-distance and distance freestyler. She swims year-round for Club Wolverine and recently competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East. There, she finished 4th in the 1650 free, 7th in the 500 free and 20th in the 200 free; she also competed in the 200 fly and 400 IM. All 3 of her freestyle times were lifetime bests. This summer she competed at PSS Columbus and went best times in the LCM 200/800/1500 free, then notched PBs in the 400 free and 200/400 IM at NCSA Summer Championships. At NCSAs she finaled in the 200/400 free and 400 IM, coming in 6th in the 400 free, 9th in the 200 free, 16th in the 1500, and 27th in the 400 IM.

Kentucky finished 4th at 2018 SEC Championships. The Wildcats had 3 of the top 16 milers (all seniors this year: Kathryn Painter, Paige Kelly, Meredith Whisenhunt) as well as the conference champion in the 500 free (Geena Freriks, also a senior). Ali Galyer is the only Wildcat from the finals of the 500 free who will overlap with Williams. Williams would have scored 16th in the 1650 and would have made the C final of the 500. It took 1:48.04 to get a second swim in the 200 free, where Freriks and Galyer were the only Kentucky scorers.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:48.16

500 free – 4:46.49

1000 free – 10:01.06

1650 free – 16:32.21