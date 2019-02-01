2x Washington 4A Sprint Champ Matt King Makes Verbal Commitment to Indiana

Matt King has announced his verbal commitment to the Indiana University class of 2024. He wrote on social media:

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Indiana University! Thanks to all my friends, family, and coaches for helping me through the process @anguyen88 @psuash . I’m looking forward to being part of such an amazing team! GO HOOSIERS!!!! @coleystickels @raylooze”

King is a junior at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish County. He moved to Washington from Colorado before his freshman year but just began to swim for his high school last season. King immediately made a huge impact, winning both the 50 free (20.54) and 100 free (45.74) at the Washington WIAA 4A State Swim/Dive Championships. He also anchored both Grizzlies freestyle relays, going 20.12 and 44.71.

In club swimming King represents Bellevue Club Swim Team. He placed third in both the 50 free and the 100 free at 2018 Winter Juniors West. Seeded with 20.54 in the 50, he went 20.31 in prelims to make the A final and 19.95 in finals to earn the bronze. Similarly, he went from 44.50 to 44.30 in prelims of the 100, then blasted a 43.62 in the final. Two weeks later, King led off the BC 200 free relay at Washington Senior Short Course Championships in 19.83 and now ranks 9th all-time among 15-16 boys in the 50 free. His 43.62 in the 100 ties him for 7th all-time with Destin Lasco, Mason Gonzalez, and Michael Andrew.

King’s best times would have scored at 2018 B1G Championships in the B final of the 50 free and the C final of the 100 free. Indiana has really pick up their sprint game in recent years. This year’s sprint group boasts senior Zach Apple, a transfer from Auburn, as well as Bruno Blaskovic, Brandon Hamblin, Gabriel Fantoni, Griffin Eiber, Thomas Vanderbrook, Jack Franzman, and Joshua Romany. Blaskovic, Hamblin, Fantoni, Eiber, Vanderbrook, and Franzman will still be there when King moves to Bloomington. King will join Tristan DeWitt in the Hoosiers’ class of 2024.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 19.83

100 free – 43.62

200 free – 1:38.03

50 fly – 21.98

100 fly – 49.99