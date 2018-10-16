Indiana Lands 2024 Verbal from In-state IM/Breast Standout Tristan DeWitt

High school junior Tristan DeWitt has opened Indiana University’s class of 2024 recruiting with his verbal commitment:

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to Indiana University! The moment I met the team and coaches I felt something special. The coaching staff is always looking for ways to improve their swimmers in many ways. I knew at this college I would flourish and truly feel like I was a part of the team. Go Hoosiers!”

DeWitt lives in Fort Wayne, Indiana where he attends Carroll High School. He specializes in IM and breast and was runner-up in the former (1:48.12) and took 4th in the latter (55.44) as a sophomore at the 2018 Indiana IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championship. That’s a big improvement from his freshman season where he placed 15th in the 200 IM (1:56.15) and 16th in the 100 breast (59.54).

In club swimming DeWitt represents Fort Wayne Swim Team. He placed 13th in both the 100m breast (1:03.69 in prelims) and 200m breast (2:18.34) at Speedo Junior Nationals this summer, making him the 7th-ranked 16-year-old in both 100 and the 200 for the swim year. He also earned best times in the 200m IM (2:07.61) and 100m fly (56.22). In short course season, he followed up his PBs in the breast and IM at IHSAA States with lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 100 fly at the Indiana LSC Senior Short Course Championships, finaling in all his events.

Indiana head coach Ray Looze has led the Hoosiers to the B1G men’s title the last two years in a row. He has had particular success with his breaststrokers, coaching Olympians Lilly King and Cody Miller and American record-holder Ian Finnerty. Among Indiana’s class of 2023 recruits is Emily Weiss, the #1 breaststroker in the girls’ high school class of 2019.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.07

200 breast – 2:00.23

200 IM – 1:48.12

400 IM – 4:00.44

100 back – 51.23

100 fly – 50.60

100 free – 46.18

