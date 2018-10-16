Preston Niayesh Stays In State with Verbal to Cal

Preston Niayesh of the Tule Nation Tritons has verbally committed to Cal’s class of 2023. Niayesh is currently a senior at El Diamante High School.

“I am so thankful and blessed to have verbally committed to the Cal Men’s Swimming Team! This is a childhood dream for me, and I cannot thank my family, coaches, and friends enough for encouraging me every step of the way to chase my dreams. I am so excited to join the Berkeley family, and I cannot wait to see what I can do as a Golden Bear. #GOBEARS!!!”

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 56.92

200y breast – 2:06.99

100m breast – 1:05.25

200m breast – 2:22.89

Niayesh is a breaststroker, with his best event being the 100 breast. He took two seconds off of his 100 breast from 2016 to 2017, going from 59.59 to 57.49, then dropped it down to a 56.92 this spring at the CIF State Championships, where he just missed making finals with an 18th place finish.

Niayesh joins #13 Jason Louser, #18 Michael Petrides, Addie Laurencelle, Calvin David, and Will Pelton in Cal’s incoming freshman class. He will get three seasons of overlap with Cal’s star freshman breaststroker, Reece Whitley.

