13 Jason Louser Announces His Verbal Commitment to Cal for 2019-20

Jason Louser, the #13 recruit on our boys’ top-20 list for the class of 2019, has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of California, Berkeley beginning in the fall of 2019. He will join fellow commits Calvin David and Will Pelton in the class of 2023.

“I’m excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of California, Berkeley! I cannot thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates enough for helping me get here. Go Bears!🐻🔶🔷”

Louser is finishing his junior year at Shoreham Wading River High School in Shoreham, New York. He is quickly-rising IM/breaststroke specialist who represents both his high school and the Long Island Aquatic Club.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:47.70

200 IM – 1:48.20

100 breast – 55.07

200 breast – 1:59.32

Louser won both the 200 IM and 100 breast with lifetime-best times (1:48.20 and 55.07) at 2018 NYSPHSAA Public Championships, coming within 4/10 of the New York State record in the former and within 5/10 in the latter. The USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American had turned heads three months earlier when he dropped 8.5 seconds in prelims of the 400 IM to qualify for the A final at 2017 Winter National Championships. He took another 1.5 seconds off his time in the final to finish fourth overall with 3:47.70. He also went from 2:02.5 to 2:01.3 in the 200 breast at Winter Nationals. Since then, he has dropped another 2 seconds in the event, going 1:59.32 at 2018 NCSA Spring Championship. That meet also produced PBs in the 50 breast, 100 fly and 200 fly.

Louser has jumped out to a quick start in LCM this season, already notching best times at Irish Open in the 50 breast (30.00), 100 fly (57.44) and 400 IM (4:27.30). At Cal he will be able to train with incoming freshman Reece Whitley, among others, as he continues along his trajectory in the breast and IM events.

