13 Jason Louser Announces His Verbal Commitment to Cal for 2019-20

Jason Louser, the #13 recruit on our boys’ top-20 list for the class of 2019, has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of California, Berkeley beginning in the fall of 2019. He will join fellow commits Calvin David and Will Pelton in the class of 2023.
“I’m excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of California, Berkeley! I cannot thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates enough for helping me get here. Go Bears!🐻🔶🔷”
Louser is finishing his junior year at Shoreham Wading River High School in Shoreham, New York. He is quickly-rising IM/breaststroke specialist who represents both his high school and the Long Island Aquatic Club.
Top SCY times:
- 400 IM – 3:47.70
- 200 IM – 1:48.20
- 100 breast – 55.07
- 200 breast – 1:59.32
Louser won both the 200 IM and 100 breast with lifetime-best times (1:48.20 and 55.07) at 2018 NYSPHSAA Public Championships, coming within 4/10 of the New York State record in the former and within 5/10 in the latter. The USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American had turned heads three months earlier when he dropped 8.5 seconds in prelims of the 400 IM to qualify for the A final at 2017 Winter National Championships. He took another 1.5 seconds off his time in the final to finish fourth overall with 3:47.70. He also went from 2:02.5 to 2:01.3 in the 200 breast at Winter Nationals. Since then, he has dropped another 2 seconds in the event, going 1:59.32 at 2018 NCSA Spring Championship. That meet also produced PBs in the 50 breast, 100 fly and 200 fly.
Louser has jumped out to a quick start in LCM this season, already notching best times at Irish Open in the 50 breast (30.00), 100 fly (57.44) and 400 IM (4:27.30). At Cal he will be able to train with incoming freshman Reece Whitley, among others, as he continues along his trajectory in the breast and IM events.
He’s got ‘second place’ written all over him…
Perhaps. He’s also got “Full ride at one of the best universities in the world” written all over him.
I think he’s got “unbothered” written all over his face. Congrats to a great swimmer and kid.
There is absolutely no way this kid has a full ride. No way. BUT he is swimming at Cal which is great! Congrats!
#13 recruit in the country and currently their only ranked commit? If he’s not getting a full ride, who is?
full rides in college mens swimming are VERY rare
I am all about being a fan for your team, but I just can’t imagine racing to post a negative comment on a post about a kid committing to a perennial top 3 team. That’s exciting! He’s proud!
Nobody at that level was interested in me, that’s for sure.
Congrats to Jason and his family. He is a great kid with unlimited potential. He is about 6′ 6″ and still growing and has only been training with a real coach and swim club for a relatively short time. Keep an eye on him!