Will Pelton Continues Family Legacy with Verbal Commitment to Cal

Towson, Maryland’s Will Pelton has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley’s class of 2023. Pelton will be the fourth sibling to swim for a Division I program: Greg swam for Harvard, Elizabeth was an NCAA champion at Cal, and Mary currently swims for UVA. Pelton will begin in the fall of 2019 with fellow commit Calvin David.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at the University of California Berkeley! A special thank you to my family, close friends, and coaches for helping me get to this point in my career. Go bears!”

Pelton attends Loyola Blakefield High School, where he is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American. He recently won the 100 free (46.40) and placed fourth in the 100 back (51.80) at the 2018 National Catholic H.S. Championship. At 2017 Winter Juniors East he competed in the 50 free and 100/200 back, although all his best SCY times come out of the championship meets at the end of spring 2017: Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup and Maryland LSC Short Course Championships.

Pelton does his year-round swimming at North Baltimore Aquatic Club, where he specializes in back and free. He had a strong summer season, notching long course PBs in the 50 free (-.7), 100 back (-.3), and 200 back (-6.0 seconds) at Summer Juniors, and in the 100 free (-1.0) and 100 fly (-.5) at the NBAC Mid Summer Classic.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.85

100 back – 49.68

200 free – 1:39.63

100 free – 45.63

50 free – 20.85

100 fly – 49.94

