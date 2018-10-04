18 Michael Petrides Sends Verbal Commitment to Cal

Michael Petrides, of the Kamehameha Swim Club in Hawaii, has verbally committed to the University of California-Berkeley. Petrides is the last of SwimSwam’s boys HS class of 2019 top 20 rankings to announce a verbal NCAA commitment, and Cal’s second top 20 verbal, joining #13 Jason Louser.

He will join his sister Maia Petrides in the Pac-12 — she’s a sophomore at Washington State.

“I chose the University of California-Berkeley because of its exceptional ability to allow athletes to strive for their full potential both in and out of the water! The team atmosphere and camaraderie is truly incomparable. From the first moment I stepped on campus, I knew it was the place for me. #GOBEARS”

TOP TIMES

100y free – 44.36

200y free – 1:36.25

500y free – 4:20.07

100y back – 49.32

200y back – 1:48.24

100y fly – 49.44

200y IM – 1:48.73

A senior at the Mid Pacific Institute in Honolulu, Petrides won the 100 free and 200 IM last season at the 2018 Hawaii State Championships. He was also the lead-off leg for their 2nd place 200 free relay and 3rd place 400 free relay.

Petrides is best in the mid-distance freestyle range, so the 200 free and 500 free look to be his strongest events right now. He’s also a fantastic 200 IM’er and is rangy enough to be a potential sprint free relay leg.

Stanford dominated the 500 free at Pac-12’s last year, putting five men up in the A final and one in the B final while Cal put just two in the A and one in the B. With one more year before he gets to Cal, Petrides is already squarely in B final scoring range in the 500 as well as the 200 free.

Petrides is the fifth verbal commitment to Cal’s incoming class of 2023, joining Addie Laurencelle, Calvin David, Jason Louser, and Will Pelton.

