Reece Whitley Drops 1:56 200 Breast as Cal Men Down Pacific

University of California-Berkeley vs. University of the Pacific

October 3rd, 2018

Spieker Aquatics Complex (Cal)

SCY

Results

SCORES: Cal 186 – Pacific 100

The Cal-Berkeley men’s team kicked off their dual meet season Wednesday morning with some mid-week racing at home.

Freshman and upperclassmen alike performed well in the Wednesday morning dual. Representing Cal, freshman Reece Whitley notched a very impressive 1:56.69 in the 200 breaststroke, touching nearly seven seconds in front of teammate and runner-up Carson Sand, who finished in 2:03.67. Whitley’s time puts him well ahead of the NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 200 breaststroke, though his best time of 1:51.43 from December of 2017 sits well below the ‘A’ standard. Whitley also swam breaststroke on Cal’s ‘D’ 200 medley relay, where he split a 24.72, besting all other breaststrokers in the field save for Sand, who split a 24.54 on Cal’s champion ‘B’ relay.

Senior Andrew Seliskar showed more of his capacity as a freestyler, taking the win in the 100 free with an impressive 43.92. Sophomore Ryan Hoffer finished 2nd in 45.02 while Dylan Toy from Pacific took 3rd in 46.51.

Pawel Sendyk of Cal dominated the 50 free where he unleashed a 19.79, good for an NCAA ‘B’ cut, touching the wall a full half-second ahead of teammate Michael Jensen who touched in 20.29. Sendyk also posted a 20.78 on Cal’s B medley relay, which upset the A team for the win. Sendyk also swam an exhibition 100 fly in 48.32.

Cal sophomore Trenton Julian won the 200 freestyle with a quick 1:37.52, making him the only swimmer under 1;40 in the entire field. Julian also picked up an NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 500 freestyle with a 4:23.23, a time which would have won the event easily had he not swam exhibition. Julian also exhibitioned the 200 IM, finishing in 1:48.85, which also would have been good for first.

Pacific picked up wins in the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 freestyle relay. Sophomore Mason Miller led the charge for Pacific with his victory in the 100 fly and his contribution to the 200 freestyle relay. Sophomore Michael Kmak took the 200 IM (1:55.00) while classmate Danny Larson surged from behind to claim the 500 (4:44.85), out-splitting freshman David Noyes by over 2 seconds in the final 50 with a monster 25.75 to finish the race. Larson also finished 5th in the 200 free with a 1:42.79.

From University of the Pacific

BERKELEY, Calif. – The men’s swimming and diving team swam their first meet of the season in a dual meet with California on Wednesday.

The NCAA runner up Golden Bears finished with a team score of 186, while the Tigers collected a team total of 100 points.

In Case You Missed It:

Pacific had seven top-3 performances in the 1000 free, 100 breast, 100 free, 500 free, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 200 free relay events.

The Tigers shined in the 200 yard freestyle relay as both “Team A” and “Team B” squads claimed the two top times (1:25.48 and 1:27.79 respectively).

Mason Miller took home two first place finishes in his season-debut for the Tigers. The senior swimmer first helped Team A’s relay team to a first place finish in the 200 free relay and clocked in a time of 50.17 in the 100 yard butterfly helping him win the event.

Top Times:

The Tigers’ “Team A” squad of Dylan Toy, Mason Miller, Josh Owens, and James Ward took the top time in the 200 free relay recording a time of 1:27.79.

Mason Miller earned his mark as the swimmer of the meet for the Orange and Black recording two first place finishes in Wednesday’s meet. Miller’s efforts helped Team A in the 200 free relay and as well as taking the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 50.17. Miller finished with 23 points for Pacific.

Senior Brandon Reno led the Tigers in the 100 breastroke, posting the fastest time on the team with 59.60 for third place.

Dylan Toy also paced the Orange and Black in the 100 free, clocking a time of 46.51 which was the fastest time on the team and good enough for a third place finish.

Michael Kmak had the fastest time in the 200 yard IM event posting a time of 1:55.00 which. Kmak’s time awarded the Tigers 9 points.

Freshman Debuts:

Six freshman made their debut for the Orange and Black on Wednesday

Danny Larson had the best finish among the freshman Tigers placing first overall in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:44.85. Larson also placed fifth in the 200 free (1:42.79) and aided Team B to a second place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

Mackaby Pennington made his first collegiate appearance on the diving board for UOP. Pennington scored a total of 236.85 in the 1 meter diving event and 249.98 in the 3 meter event.

Up Next For the Tigers:

The Tigers host their first meet of the season next week at the PAC Invite.

Teams competing will include UC Santa Cruz, Fresno Pacific, Stanford, University of New Mexico, and University of Nevada-Reno.

The meet will begin on Friday, October 12, at 7:00 PM and will run the next day, October 13, at 10:00 AM.

For the latest on Pacific Swimming and Diving make sure to visit the Tigers via social media on Twitter and Instagram.