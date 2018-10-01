Cal Men Pick up Verbal Commitment from Fast-rising Addie Laurencelle

Addie Laurencelle, a transplant from Boston to Charleston, South Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley. He will join a class of 2023 that has also received verbals form Calvin David, Jason Louser, and Will Pelton.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of California-Berkeley. I cannot thank my family, friends and coaches enough for helping me get to this point! I am very excited to join the Cal family! #GOBEARS🐻”

Laurencelle came seemingly out of nowhere to win the 50 free (21.19), 100 free (46.77) as a junior at Bishop England High School at the 2017 SCHSL 3A Championships last fall. He also anchored the winning 200 free relay, and runner-up 400 free relay. The previous year he’d finished 5th in the 50 (22.94) and 4th in the 100 (50.84). Until his sophomore year of high school, when he decided to focus on swimming, Laurencelle competed in basketball, baseball, lacrosse, hockey and track and field. He explained to SwimSwam, “I’ve only been swimming year round for 2 whole years. This past long course season was my first and I qualified for summer Jrs in the 50 free and winter jrs in the 100 free.”

Laurencelle swims year-round for South Carolina Swim Club. The 6’6” sprinter opened his 2018 LCM season in April with lifetime bests of 24.69 in the 50m free and 55.58 in the 100m free; he finished with 23.83 and 52.59, respectively. His best times in SCY are:

50 free – 21.06

100 free – 45.99

200 free – 1:42.67