54.0 Breaststroker Liam Bell Sends Verbal to Alabama

Liam Bell of US-Aquatics in Atlanta, Georgia, has verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bell is a senior at Chamblee Charter School.

I’m extremely excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to further both my education and swimming at the University of Alabama. Roll Tide Roll!

TOP TIMES

100 breast – 54.03

200 breast – 2:00.13

50 free – 20.69

100 free – 44.60

200 IM – 1:49.67

As a freshman and a sophomore with Chamblee, Bell was the Georgia 1-5A runner-up in the 100 breast. Alabama has a lot to be excited about with him– all of his top times listed above came from just a week ago at the 2018 Fall Invite in Atlanta.

Bell also hit PRs in his top events in long course this summer, going 23.81/52.49 in free, 1:02.59 in the 100 breast, and 2:08.75 in the 200 IM.

Alabama had just one scorer in the 100 breast at SECs last year, current senior Laurent Bams. He was an A-finalist, while current sophomore Michael Burris scored in the C final of the 200 breast last year. Bell, then, will join up with the Crimson Tide at an opportune time, just as Bams finishes his NCAA eligibility.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].