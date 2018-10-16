Pine Crest Girls Defeat Bolles School For 2nd Time In 30 Years

Pine Crest V. Bolles School

Oct. 12, 2018

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Results

Team Scores Women: Pine Crest 88- Bolles School 52 Men: Bolles School 87- Pine Crest 52



On Friday, the girls of Pine Crest High School defeated their long-time rival, Bolles School, for only the second time in 30 years. The Panthers outscored the Bulldogs by 36 points at their home pool in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Bolles School girls are 30-time defending state champions in the Florida 1A High School State Championships. Pine Crest was runner-up last year behind the Bulldogs.

Due to the weather conditions, the meet could not continue after the 200 free relay.

The girls’ meet started off with Pine Crest and Bolles School dead even after the breaststroke leg in the 200 medley relay. It was Pine Crest’s butterflier, Ester Lin, who surged her team to the lead. Pine Crest took their first of 7 victories at their meet in a time of 1:48.55. Bolles School took second with a 1:49.99.

The next 5 events were dominated by the Panthers, with Andrea Santander and Alexandra Meszaros winning both of their individual events.

200 Free: Pine Crest’s Alexandra Meszaros (1:54.53)

200 IM: Pine Crest’s Andrea Santander (2:05.14)

50 Free: Pine Crest’s Rachel Botting (24.30)

100 Fly: Pine Crest’s Alexandra Meszaros (57.46)

100 Free: Pine Crest’s Andrea Santander (51.60)

Then, the Bulldogs pushed the Panthers in the 500 free. Bolles School went a 1-2-3 finish to challenge Pine Crest, with Leah DeGeorge (5:08.79) taking the win followed by teammates Camila Batista (5:12.40) and Alex Breuer (5:16.97).

In the unexpected last event of the meet, the girls’ 200 free relay featured a blazing battle between the two rivals. After Bolles School took the lead going into the last exchange, Pine Crest’s double-winner Santander split a whooping 22.54 to anchor the Panthers to their seventh victory of the meet with a time of 1:36.54. Bolles School would settle for second with a 1:37.66.

On the boys’ side of the meet, Bolles School was victorious over Pine Crest 87-52. The Bolles School also took 7 of the 8 victories in the pool.

The 200 medley relay splits between Bolles School and Pine Crest were nearly identical, however it was Bolles School (1:36.98) who edged out Pine Crest (1:36.99) by one one-hundredth.

Bolles School then had Rafael Ponce de Leon take double wins in the 200 free (1:44.45) and 500 free (4:46.33).

Pine Crest’s one victory went to Joshua Hanks in the 50 free, winning by over half a second with a 21.57.

The remainder of the meet were Bolles School victories: