Emily Weiss, Indiana HS Record Holder, Verbals to IU Class of 2023

Yep, you read that class number right. We’ve seen an unprecedented amount of early verbal commitments to NCAA programs from high school juniors over the last year. This one, however, takes the cake.

Cardinal Community Swim Club’s Emily Weiss has given a verbal pledge to Indiana University’s class of 2023. She just finished her sophomore year at Yorktown High School, where she broke 2016 Olympic Champion Lilly King‘s Indiana high school state record of 59.63 in the 100 breast with a 59.37 in the IHSAA final. While today is July 1st, giving coaches the ability to call rising seniors in an effort to evaluate and recruit swimmers to their school, Weiss is a rising junior.

At the IHSAA meet, Weiss also finished 5th in the 200 IM (2:01.84) and split a field-best 27.42 on Yorktown’s 200 medley relay.

We spoke with Weiss on the phone about her decision to verbal so early.

“I committed early so that down the road I won’t have all that stress put on me [because] there will be a lot of colleges trying to reach out to me, and so that I can focus on my training and achieving my goals the next two years without that stress. I believe that IU can take me to the Olympics, and I’m so excited to train with the team.”

She specified that it wasn’t just Lilly King that attracted her to IU, but rather the whole team itself.

Weiss rose in the ranks of the best 15-16 American breaststrokers this week at U.S. Worlds Trials in Indianapolis. She placed 9th overall in the 50m breast (31.11), 10th overall in the 100m breast (1:07.99), and 15th overall in the 200 breast. In the 15-16 age group, Weiss now ranks 5th all-time in the 100 and 19th in the 200.

“I was pretty happy with the 50 and the 100… not too happy with the 200. I did get a best time, I just wanted to a little bit faster. But overall, it was a great meet.”

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 59.37

200y breast – 2:11.96

50m breast – 31.11

100m breast – 1:07.99

200m breast – 2:30.07

200y IM – 2:01.84

Weiss still has two more years of high school left before she’s even enrolled on a college campus. With her times now, she’s already fast enough to score in the B final of the 100 breast at NCAAs, and she’s only a couple of tenths off of A final scoring. Her timing will be impeccable– she’ll start her freshman season right after Lilly King loses eligibility, ensuring an elite breaststroke presence will be in Bloomington after King’s departure.

Extremely excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Indiana Unversity!! #iuredrevolution #gohoosiers A post shared by emily weiss (@swimmin_weiss2) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

