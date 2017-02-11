Sophomore Emily Weiss Breaks Lilly King’s Indiana State Record

Yorktown High School sophomore Emily Weiss knocked off a notable Indiana high school state record in the 100 breaststroke – a record held by Olympic champ Lilly King.

Weiss went 59.37 in the state final, busting the 59.63 record King set back in 2015. King, of course, would go on just one year later to win the NCAA title, break the American record, earn an Olympic berth and win an Olympic gold medal in the 100 meter breaststroke. Weiss is still just a sophomore, but her breaststroke speed should make her one of the most sought-after prospects in her high school recruiting class.

With two seasons left, Weiss is about eight tenths off the national high school record of 58.56 set by Minnesota high schooler Lindsey Horejsi in the fall of 2015.

Weiss also went 2:01.84 for 5th place in the 200 IM and helped Yorktown’s medley relay take 4th. Weiss was a wicked 27.42 on her split, according to Meet Mobile results.

We’ll have a full recap of the Indiana high school state meet coming soon. Carmel won its 31st straight state title, continuing a dominant tradition in the fast high school swimming state of Indiana.