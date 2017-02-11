Alex Walsh, Trey Freeman Break State Records on Day 1 of 2017 TN States

2017 TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 10 – Saturday, February 11

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

On day 1 of the 2017 Tennessee High School State Championships, Baylor standout Trey Freeman posted a blistering 1:34.92 to win gold in the 200 free. That gave him a 2 second lead over Collierville’s Joshua Walsh, who picked up the silver in a quick 1:36.95. In addition to his medal, Freeman also walked away with a new State Record, clearing his own former mark of 1:36.70 from last season’s state meet.

Also putting up a record-breaking swim in the 200 free was Harpeth Hall’s Alex Walsh on the women’s side. Walsh blasted a 26.40 on the final 50 to swim past Hardin Valley’s Erica Laning (1:46.26), touching the wall for gold in 1:45.24. That broke the former State Record of 1:45.76 set by Tatum Wade in 2015.

Bearden’s Caleb Harrington was the only swimmer to win 2 races individually on Friday. His first swim came in the 50 free, as he popped a 20.39 to out-touch Memphis’ Christian Berry (20.55). His next gold came in the 100 fly, where he used his front half speed to take an edge over Memphis’ Jack McCaghren. Harrington won the race in 48.22 ahead of McCaghren’s 48.48.

ADDITIONAL DAY 1 EVENT WINNERS:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay- Harpeth Hall (Walsh, Eskew, Massey, Pilkinton), 1:41.84

Men’s 200 Medley Relay- Memphis (Robinson, Kaye, McCaghren, Berry), 1:28.58

Women’s 200 IM- Ella Nelson , Harpeth Hall, 2:00.11

, Harpeth Hall, 2:00.11 Men’s 200 IM- Alex Hines , Stem Gryphon, 1:48.99

, Stem Gryphon, 1:48.99 Women’s 50 Free- Sarah Thompson , St George’s, 23.01

, St George’s, 23.01 Women’s 100 Fly- Riley Gaines, Station Camp, 54.15

At the TISCA meet, the top 10 teams for the men and women are each awarded trophies. There’s also a combined team battle for the top 10 combined teams. As of publishing, live results for day 1 only show the combined team scores. Baylor is leading by 117 points, so they seem to have it in the bag at this point. The battle for 2nd, however, is extremely close between Hardin Valley Academy and L&N Stem Academy.

TOP 10 COMBINED TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1: