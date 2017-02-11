USC Shatters Pool Records in Victory Over UCLA

USC VS. UCLA

Results

Friday, February 10th

Hosted by USC

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

USC- 172

UCLA- 128

Pool records were falling left and right as the USC Trojans closed out their dual meet season with a victory over UCLA on Friday. Trojan senior Anika Apostalon was responsible for 2 of those records. Apostalon swept the sprint freestyles, setting a pair of Pool Records with her winning times of 22.08 in the 50 free and 47.78 in the 100 free. Coming in narrowly behind her in the 100 free was freshman teammate Louise Hansson, who was also under Lia Neal’s former Pool Record with a 47.99 for 2nd.

Hansson went on to pick up a win of her own, clearing the Pool Record in the 200 IM. Her winning time of 1:56.35 was .05 faster than Julia Smit’s previous record. She wasn’t the only other Trojan to break records, though, as freshman Becca Mann (1650 free, 15:52.30) and sophomore Hanni Leach (200 back, 1:52.28) also set the bar.

UCLA’s Kenisha Liu and Linnea Mack each took down a Pool Record and won an event for the Bruins. Liu raced to victory in the 200 free with a new Pool Record of 1:45.38. Mack, on the other hand, charged to a 51.61 to win the 100 back in record-setting time.

PRESS RELEASE – USC

Senior Anika Apostalon, sophomore Riley Scott and freshman Becca Mann won two events apiece to lead the No. 6 USC women’s swimming and diving team to a 172-128 victory over No. 20 UCLA for the Trojans’ 10th straight win in the series.

USC improves to 7-2 overall, 6-2 in the Pac-12 and extends its lead in the overall series to 27-16. The teams combined to break eight Peter Daland pool records (six by USC swimmers) and lowered six meet records and tied one (five by Trojan swimmers).

Troy’s 200y medley relay of sophomores Hanni Leach and Scott, freshman Louise Hansson and Apostalon won in 1:36.30, 0.36 off the pool and meet record.

USC freshman Becca Mann crushed the pool and meet record in the 1650y free in 15:52.30, lowering Haley Anderson’s 2013 time of 16:11.26 by almost 20 seconds. UCLA’s Sandra Soe was second in 16:13.17. In the process, Mann also re-set the mark in the 1000y free in 9:33.77, erasing the old time by 0.10.

Bruin Kenisha Liu won the 200y free with a pool record of 1:45.38 with USC freshman Stanzi Moseley second in 1:46.17 and senior Chelsea Chenault third (1:48.08).

UCLA made it two in a row as Linnea Mack won her specialty, the 100y back, with a pool and meet record of 51.61 while Leach was second (52.00) and junior Hannah Weiss third (52.63).

Scott continued her dominance of the 100y breast with a 1:00.16 with sophomore Kirsten Vose third (1:01.09) while fellow soph Maddie Wright won the 200y fly by two seconds with a PR and NCAA A cut of 1:53.47.

Apostalon, in the final race before the first diving break, re-set the pool and meet records in the 50y free with a 22.08, lowering recent grad Kasia Wilk’s pool (22.37) and meet (22.24) marks.

Apostalon came back after the break to ink her name into the record books again with a pool record win in the 100y free (47.78, previously set by Stanford’s Lia Neal, 48.36) while tying the meet record set by former Trojan Kasey Carlson. Hansson was also under the old pool record with her second-place 47.99.

UCLA’s Eloise Belanger swept the springboard events, winning 1-meter with 296.10 and 3-meter with 319.80. Trojan freshman Naomi Gowlett was second on 1-meter (282.30) and third on 3-meter (310.05).

Leach lowered the pool and meet records in the 200y back with a 1:52.28 with Weiss third (1:55.00). Leach broke Weiss’ pool mark of 1:53.83 and former teammate Kendyl Stewart’s meet standard of 1:53.54.

Scott completed her breaststroke sweep with a 2:09.44 in the 200 with seniors Kelsey Kafka (2:12.43) and Riley Hayward (2:15.35) third and fifth, respectively. Mann won her second race as well with a 4:44.60 in the 500y free with sophomore Allie third (4:50.90).

Katie Grover captured the 100y fly with a 52.56 while freshman Catherine Sanchez took second (52.72) and Wright third (53.42).

Hansson erased the final pool and meet records of the meet with a 1:56.35 to win the 200y IM. She lowered USC’s Stina Gardell’s meet record by 0.01 and Stanford Julia Smit’s 2010 pool record by 0.05.

The Trojans closed the meet with a come-from-behind win in the 200y free relay as Apostalon, freshman Tatum Wade, Moseley and Vose won in 1:29.83, edging UCLA by 0.10.

USC will begin the defense of its 2016 conference title at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships, Feb. 22-25.

PRESS RELEASE – UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The No. 21 UCLA swimming and diving team completed its regular season Friday, as it fell to No.5 USC, 172-128, at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. Five Bruins recorded first-place finishes in the loss.

200 Medley Relay

The Bruin A team of Linnea Mack , Emma Schanz , Katie Grover and Madison White checked in at third (1:38.81). The Trojans’ A Team picked up the win just 2.51 seconds ahead of the UCLA quartet.

1650 Free

While USC’s Rebecca Mann stormed to the win (15:52.30), Bruins Sandra Soe (personal-best 16:13.17), Margaux Verger Gourson (16:19.23) and Katy Campbell (16:25.19) finished 2-3-4 for UCLA.

200 Free

Kenisha Liu gave the Bruins their first win of the day, with a personal-best time of 1:45.38. Teammates Carly Reid (1:48.63) and Michaela Merlihan (personal-best 1:48.84) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

100 Back

With a time of 51.61, Mack posted her best time of the season and a pool record. White (53.31) and Natalie Amberg (55.15) rounded out the top five, following two Trojan competitors. Amberg’s time marked a personal best.

100 Breast

Sarah Kaunitz posted a second-place and personal-best time of 1:01.04, while Brigitte Winkler also earned the Bruins a point, with a personal best time of 1:02.18.

200 Fly

Grover (1:55.76) finished second to USC’s Madison Wright (1:53.47). The Bruins Amy Okada finished fifth, with a time of 1:58.91.

50 Free

Bruins went 2-3-4, as Isabella Goldsmith headed up the UCLA effort with a time of 22.99. Teammates Savannah Steffen (personal-best 23.28) and Maisie Jameson (personal-best 23.40) also challenged the eventual winner, USC’s Anika Apostalon (22.08).

3m Diving

In the first diving event of the day, Bruins Eloise Belanger (319.80) and Maria Polyakova (310.65) finished first and second. Annika Lenz finished fourth for UCLA, with a score of 302.40.

100 Free

Mack (48.54) and Sarah Kaunitz (49.76) finished third and fourth in the tightly-contested race. Apostalon of the Trojans picked up her second win of the day. Kaunitz’s time marked a personal best.

200 Back

White (1:54.44) finished second for UCLA, as USC’s Hannah Leach (1:52.58) took the win. Bruins Marie-Pierre Delisle (1:59.37) and Amberg (1:59.78) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

200 Breast

Schanz finished second for the Bruins with a time of 2:12.08. Liu, meanwhile, posted a time of 2:12.84 to finish fourth.

500 Free

Mann gave the Trojans her second win of the day, but Bruins occupied three of the top five spots. Verger Gourson finished second with a time of 4:49.05, Merlihan (4:51.18) posted a fourth-place finish and Lisa Kaunitz rounded out the top five at 4:53.32.

100 Fly

Katie Grover , with a time of 52.56, earned the win for the Bruins. Goldsmith (54.10) and Okada (54.22) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

1m Diving

Belanger picked up her second win of the day with a score of 296.10. Trojan Naomi Gowlett (282.30) finished second, as Bruins Polyakova (279.60) and Lenz (273.60) completed the top four.

200 IM

Liu (1:58.61, third) and Schanz (2:02.10, fifth) posted top-five times for UCLA in the final individual event of the day.

200 Free Relay

The Bruin A team of Goldsmith, Mack, Grover and White posted a time of 1:29.89 to finish second to the Trojans’ A team.

Next up for the Bruins are the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships, scheduled to take place from Feb. 22 until Feb. 25 at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.