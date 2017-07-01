Clark Smith is Now #7 American Ever with 7:50 800 Free

  4 Lauren Neidigh | July 01st, 2017 | Club, College, National, News, Records

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

On the final night of competition at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, Zane Grothe and Clark Smith returned for another distance free battle. Smith held a strong lead for most of the race, but Grothe began to close the gap with a big move on the final 100 meters. At the touch, Smith was able to hold him off, winning in 7:50.43 to Grothe’s 7:50.97.

With that, Smith moves up to #7 on the all-time top American performers list. Grothe is now #8 on the all-time top 10 list, but improves on his time in the standings, as he was formerly ranked #7 with a 7:51.58. True Sweetser, who finished 3rd tonight in 7:55.29, is just off the all-time top 10 Americans list at #11 with his personal best 7:53.32 from the 2016 U.S. Open.

Top 10 American Peformers of All Time:

1 Michael McBroom 7:43.60
2 Connor Jaeger 7:44.26
3 Larsen Jensen 7:45.63
4 Chad La Tourette 7:46.52
5 Peter Vanderkaay 7:46.64
6 Erik Vendt 7:49.75
7 Clark Smith 7:50.43
8 Zane Grothe 7:50.97
9 Michael Klueh 7:52.31
10 Sean Killion 7:52.45

4 Comments on "Clark Smith is Now #7 American Ever with 7:50 800 Free"

Bearly Breathing

Your list has omitted Sean Killion, former American record holder in this event at 7:52.45

13 hours 3 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

I'll edit that. Was missing from the database search for some reason. Thanks!

12 hours 58 minutes ago
bobo gigi

Smith must do much better. He's very talented. No doubt about that. But now he has to show that talent to the world.

1 hour 24 minutes ago
Christiansen 800 free bronze in Budapest

Yes, I believe the 800 medals will go in the 7:38-7:42 territory.

7 minutes 46 seconds ago
