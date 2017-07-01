Clark Smith is Now #7 American Ever with 7:50 800 Free

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

On the final night of competition at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, Zane Grothe and Clark Smith returned for another distance free battle. Smith held a strong lead for most of the race, but Grothe began to close the gap with a big move on the final 100 meters. At the touch, Smith was able to hold him off, winning in 7:50.43 to Grothe’s 7:50.97.

With that, Smith moves up to #7 on the all-time top American performers list. Grothe is now #8 on the all-time top 10 list, but improves on his time in the standings, as he was formerly ranked #7 with a 7:51.58. True Sweetser, who finished 3rd tonight in 7:55.29, is just off the all-time top 10 Americans list at #11 with his personal best 7:53.32 from the 2016 U.S. Open.

Top 10 American Peformers of All Time: