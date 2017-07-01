Kalisz, DeVine Storm to #4 and #5 Ever Among Americans in 200 IM

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

The men’s 200 IM came down to the wire, as 3 swimmers battled for 2 spots on the final night of competition at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. Chase Kalisz held the lead afther the final turn, with Josh Prenot trailing, but Abrahm DeVine made a huge move on the final 50 to run down Prenot and finish just 2 tenths behind Kalisz.

At the touch, Kalisz was able to hold on for the win in 1:56.51, but Prenot (1:57.17) came up just short as DeVine clocked a big lifetime best to take 2nd in 1:56.79. Kalisz and DeVine are now the 4th and 5th fastest American 200 IMers in history. With his personal best for 3rd place Prenot is now the 6th fastest American of all time in the event.

Heading into the 2017 World Championships, Kalisz is ranked #4 in the world, while DeVine is ranked #5. Today’s performance was a huge improvement for DeVine, who came into the session with a personal best time of 1:59.43 from the 2016 Olympic Trials.

Top 10 All-Time American Performers: