Madisyn Cox Becomes 6th Fastest American Ever with 2:09.6 200 IM

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Despite being slightly off on the first few days of the meet, Madisyn Cox bounced back on the final night of competition at the 2017 U.S. nationals/World Championships Trials to earn a spot on the U.S. World Championships team. Cox roared home on the back half of the race, finishing 2nd to Melanie Margalis (2:09.57) in a personal best 2:09.69.

Before tonight, Cox was the 10th fastest American performer of all time with a 2:10.53. She knocked almost a full second off that tonight, moving up to #6 all time ahead of Katie Hoff. Margalis remains at #4 on that list with her 2:09.21 from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Ella Eastin, who took 3rd tonight with a 2:10.89, is just off the all-time top 10 American performers list with her 2:10.54 from the 2016 Atlanta Classic.

Top 10 All-Time U.S. Performers: