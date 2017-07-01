Madisyn Cox Becomes 6th Fastest American Ever with 2:09.6 200 IM

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Despite being slightly off on the first few days of the meet, Madisyn Cox bounced back on the final night of competition at the 2017 U.S. nationals/World Championships Trials to earn a spot on the U.S. World Championships team. Cox roared home on the back half of the race, finishing 2nd to Melanie Margalis (2:09.57) in a personal best 2:09.69.
Before tonight, Cox was the 10th fastest American performer of all time with a 2:10.53. She knocked almost a full second off that tonight, moving up to #6 all time ahead of Katie Hoff. Margalis remains at #4 on that list with her 2:09.21 from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Ella Eastin, who took 3rd tonight with a 2:10.89, is just off the all-time top 10 American performers list with her 2:10.54 from the 2016 Atlanta Classic.
Top 10 All-Time U.S. Performers:
|1
|Ariana Kukors
|2:06.15
|2
|Maya DiRado
|2:08.79
|3
|Caitlin Leverenz
|2:08.95
|4
|Melanie Margalis
|2:09.21
|5
|Julia Smit
|2:09.34
|6
|Madisyn Cox
|2:09.69
|7
|Katie Hoff
|2:09.71
|8
|Natalie Coughlin
|2:09.77
|9
|Elizabeth Pelton
|2:10.02
|10
|Whitney Burnett
|2:10.11
Ella didn’t make it. I’m sad 🙁
At least the world university team.
Rowdy said Cox was battling a virus earlier in the week.
No love for Madison who swam a heat time 3 secs faster than Ella – one that would likely get into the final at Budapest . She also swam the fastest breast & free legs of the medallists.which is the smart way to swim the 200im .