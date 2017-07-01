Madisyn Cox Becomes 6th Fastest American Ever with 2:09.6 200 IM

  4 Lauren Neidigh | July 01st, 2017 | Club, College, National, News, Records

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Despite being slightly off on the first few days of the meet, Madisyn Cox bounced back on the final night of competition at the 2017 U.S. nationals/World Championships Trials to earn a spot on the U.S. World Championships team. Cox roared home on the back half of the race, finishing 2nd to Melanie Margalis (2:09.57) in a personal best 2:09.69.

Before tonight, Cox was the 10th fastest American performer of all time with a 2:10.53. She knocked almost a full second off that tonight, moving up to #6 all time ahead of Katie Hoff. Margalis remains at #4 on that list with her 2:09.21 from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Ella Eastin, who took 3rd tonight with a 2:10.89, is just off the all-time top 10 American performers list with her 2:10.54 from the 2016 Atlanta Classic.

Top 10 All-Time U.S. Performers:

1 Ariana Kukors 2:06.15
2 Maya DiRado 2:08.79
3 Caitlin Leverenz 2:08.95
4 Melanie Margalis 2:09.21
5 Julia Smit 2:09.34
6 Madisyn Cox 2:09.69
7 Katie Hoff 2:09.71
8 Natalie Coughlin 2:09.77
9 Elizabeth Pelton 2:10.02
10 Whitney Burnett 2:10.11

4 Comments on "Madisyn Cox Becomes 6th Fastest American Ever with 2:09.6 200 IM"

Mona Connor

Ella didn’t make it. I’m sad 🙁

8 hours 1 minute ago
cynthiacurran

At least the world university team.

7 hours 29 minutes ago
Fan

Rowdy said Cox was battling a virus earlier in the week.

6 hours 58 minutes ago
G.I.N.A

No love for Madison who swam a heat time 3 secs faster than Ella – one that would likely get into the final at Budapest . She also swam the fastest breast & free legs of the medallists.which is the smart way to swim the 200im .

1 minute 58 seconds ago
About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

