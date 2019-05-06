What’s the secret to winning a 50 Free Shoot-out? (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’

Meet page

At the TYR Derby Pro, 16 of the worlds best males and females gathered for 1 event: a 50 free shoot-out. After each round, swimming announcer extraordinaire Sam Kendricks spoke with each athlete about where they are in their training. For Margo Geer, this also meant explaining her strategy and successfully repeating as the TYR Derby Pro 50 Free Champ. Madison Kennedy, who finished in 2nd place, explained how she almost missed her flight, yet still finished in the top 2.