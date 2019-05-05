Italian Men Sweep Men’s 5k Top Three, Twichell Takes Women’s 5k Title

2019 U.S. OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- May 3rd-5th, 2019
- Miami Marine Stadium, Miami, Florida
The final day of the 2019 US Open Water National Championships featured the men’s and women’s 5k races. The Italian trio of Gregorio Paltrinieri, Domenico Acerenza, and Mario Sanzullo stole the top 3 of the men’s 5k. On the women’s side, Ashley Twichell stopped Brazilian Ana Cunha from a 2-for-2 performance and became the lone American champion of the senior races this weekend.
Men’s 5k
Defending Olympic champion Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri won his second title of the weekend with his winning 5k time of 53:42.32. Fellow countryman Domenico Acerenza narrowly missed touching out Paltrinieri, but finished in silver medal position with a 53:42.78. Sealing an Italian 1-2-3 finish was Mario Sanzullo, clocking in a minute later at 54:33.19.
After failing to finish the 10k on Friday, American record-holder Zane Grothe finished as the fastest American with his fourth place time of 54:34.71. However, according to the USA Swimming release, Grothe will not be swimming the 5k race at the upcoming World Championships this summer. Grothe will be swimming the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free in Gwangju this July.
Grothe summed up his thoughts over the past weekend in his recent Instagram post.
A mixed bag of results from Open Water Nationals this weekend. On Friday I stopped halfway through the 10K and called it quits. Truth is I wasn’t able to keep up, and I didn’t come out here for the exercise. Two days later I was the top American in the 5K and earned that spot on the World Championship team. I don’t like being a quitter, but sometimes you have to pick your battles. You either win or you learn, and this weekend I learned that giving up in a moment of weakness lights a fire in me to fight even harder in my next battle with adversity. #nevergiveuponyourself #openwater Picture credit: @human_ambition
Finishing in 5th and 6th place respectively and earning Worlds spots were Americans Brennan Gravley (54:36.22) and James Brinegar (54:55.62).
Top 10 Finishers- Men’s 5k
- Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy)- 53:42.32
- Domenico Acerenza (Italy)- 53:42.78
- Mario Sanzullo (Italy)- 54:33.19
- Zane Grothe (Boulder City Henderson Swim Team)- 54:34.71
- Brennan Gravley (Sandpipers Of Nevada)- 54:36.22
- James Brinegar (Indiana University)- 54:55.62
- David Heron (Mission Viejo Nadadores)- 54:55.67
- Ivan Puskovitch (Episcopal Academy Aquatic Club)- 55:04.65
- Nico Hernandez-Tome (Tome University Of Alabama Swim Club)- 55:22.70
- Samuel Rice (University Of Tennessee)- 55:23.70
Women’s 5k
Friday’s 10k champion Brazilian Ana Cunha and American Ashley Twichell had a sprint battle to the finish that separated the duo by three one-hundredths. In the end, Twichell (58:25.97) became the lone American to win a senior title this weekend as she stopped Cunha (58:26.00) from a second title.
Joining Twichell on the Worlds roster was third-place finisher Hannah Moore of Wolfpack Elite (58:27.15). Finishing behind fourth-place swimmer Haley Anderson (58:27.47) was last year’s 5k champion, 18-year-old Erica Sullivan (58:34.50).
The other two women under the hour-mark were Becca Mann (58:35.09) and 15-year-old Mariah Denigan (59:26.01).
Top 10 Finishers- Women’s 5k
- Ashley Twichell (Tac Titans)- 58:25.97
- Ana Cunha (Brazil)- 58:26.00
- Hannah Moore (Wolfpack Elite)- 58:27.15
- Haley Anderson (Trojan Swim Club)- 58:27.47
- Erica Sullivan (Sandpipers Of Nevada)- 58:34.50
- Becca Mann (Unattached Sun)- 58:35.09
- Mariah Denigan (Northern KY Clippers Swimming)- 59:26.01
- Kensey McMahon (University Of Alabama Swim Club)- 1:00:17.35
- Kathryn Campbell (Team Santa Monica)- 1:00:18.19
- Julissa Arzave (South Bay Aquatics)- 1:00:56.43
