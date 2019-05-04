Olympic champion Katie Ledecky came off of an Olympic Training Center camp before the Richmond Pro Swim, and, yes, she did things in practice I’m confident no other woman has ever done.

20 x 100m free on 1:40, holding under a minute on half of them.

400m IM set, descending, the last one 400m free, dropping a 4:10…from a push.

Ledecky, as expected, is doing the hard work, striving to inspire and impact the sport. I love that she sounds a little like Michael Phelps, thought Phelps rarely, if ever, shared his practice repeats. If anyone knows of legendary Phelps sets, please share in the comments.

Predictions!

After Australia’s Ariarne Titmus dipped under 4 minutes, I think it’s time for Ledecky to send a message. True, Titmus is three seconds off of Ledecky’s 3:56. That’s not exactly close, but it’s too close, and I’m looking for any motivation for Ledecky to go 3:55.7 at World Championships this summer. Ledecky has been under four minutes 15 times. 3:55.7 feels right. And it’s Ledecky. Anything is possible.

But who cares what I think. What do you think?

