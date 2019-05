2019 US Open Water Nationals: Race Videos

Lleyton Plattel, who placed 4th in the 500 free at the 2018 California State Championships, has opted out of the 2019 meet.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 of the top swimmers in the country under the age of 20 – 10 males and 10 females. Listed below are 10 of the best female swimmers under the age of 20, who are looking most likely to break out and make an impact on a world stage in the near future.