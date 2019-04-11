Watch Teen Titmus Produce Her 2nd 3:59.66 400 Free

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a reminder this meet is NOT a World Championships qualifying affair. The Australian World Championships Trials take place in June.

You’ve read about 18-year-old Ariarne Titmus‘ historic 3:59.66 record-matching swim at tonight’s Australian National Championships, but see how the race unfolded via the video below, courtesy of 7Sport.

Take in how the teen bilaterally breathes, keeps a constantly powerful kick and appears very Ledecky-esque by smashing the field by at least half a pool length.

Ariarne Titmus breaks four minutes in the 400m Freestyle!@giaanrooney calls it 'one of the most impressive swims I have seen'.@SwimmingAus | #CrownTheChamps pic.twitter.com/BlAdG0sSWn — 7Sport (@7Sport) April 11, 2019

As originally reported:

While competing on the penultimate night of the 2019 Australian National Championships, 18-year-old Ariarne Titmus matched her own Australian, Oceanic and Commonwealth Record in the women’s 400m freestyle. Clocking a time of 3:59.66, Titmus’ time tonight equals the mark she put up for silver at last year’s Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo to finish behind American icon Katie Ledecky.

Matching the same time, Titmus’ race splits were essentially the same as well between her Pan Pacs performance and what the teen produced tonight.

Pan Pacs – 57.47, 1:58.31, 2:59.20, 3:59.66

2019 Aussie Nationals – 57.17, 1:57.91, 2:59.34, 3:59.66

– 27.50, 29.67, 30.32, 30.42, 30.59, 39.84, 30.52, 29.79

Titmus’ time keeps the St. Peters Western on the list of just 3 swimmers worldwide who have ever broken the 4:00 barrier in the event, with the Aussie positioned above American Olympic medalist Leah Smithand British Olympic legend Rebecca Adlington.

Titmus already fired off a new National Record in the women’s 200m free earlier in this meet, firing off a wicked-fast 1:54.30 to become the 5th fastest performer in history.