Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Titmus Equals 3:59.66 Aussie & Oceanic Record At Aussie C’ships

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a reminder this meet is NOT a World Championships qualifying affair. The Australian World Championships Trials take place in June.

While competing on the penultimate night of the 2019 Australian National Championships, 18-year-old Ariarne Titmus matched her own Australian, Oceanic and Commonwealth Record in the women’s 400m freestyle. Clocking a time of 3:59.66, Titmus’ time tonight equals the mark she put up for silver at last year’s Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo to finish behind American icon Katie Ledecky.

Matching the same time, Titmus’ race splits were essentially the same as well between her Pan Pacs performance and what the teen produced tonight.

Pan Pacs – 57.47, 1:58.31, 2:59.20, 3:59.66

2019 Aussie Nationals – 57.17, 1:57.91, 2:59.34, 3:59.66
– 27.50, 29.67, 30.32, 30.42, 30.59, 39.84, 30.52, 29.79

Titmus’ time keeps the St. Peters Western on the list of just 3 swimmers worldwide who have ever broken the 4:00 barrier in the event, with the Aussie positioned above American Olympic medalist Leah Smith and British Olympic legend Rebecca Adlington.

 

FASTEST PERFORMERS EVER
1 Katie Ledecky 3:56.46
2 Federica Pellegrini 3:59.15
3 Ariarne Titmus 3:59.66
4 Joanne Jackson 4:00.60
5 Leah Smith 4:00.65
6 Rebecca Adlington 4:00.79
7 Camille Muffat 4:01.13
8 Jazz Carlin 4:01.23
9 Li Bingjie 4:01.75
10 Allison Schmitt 4:01.77

Titmus already fired off a new National Record in the women’s 200m free earlier in this meet, firing off a wicked-fast 1:54.30 to become the 5th fastest performer in history.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
5wimmer

honestly, I think she could beat ledecky this year

Vote Up7-7Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Troy

The video: https://twitter.com/7Sport/status/1116310015537664001

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!