18-year-old Titmus Takes Down 2Free Aussie Record With Monster 1:54.3

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year-old Ariarne Titmus blasted a new Australian National Record, All Comers Record and Commonwealth Record in the women’s 200m freestyle tonight in South Australia.

While competing on night 3 of the 2019 Australian National Championships, the St. Peters Western swimmer crushed a lifetime best of 1:54.30 to beat a stacked field by well over a second and etch her name into the Australian swimming history books yet again.

The previous Australian National Record was held by Emma McKeon in the 1:54.83 she produced at this same meet 3 years ago. Canada’s Taylor Ruck held the previous Commonwealth and All Comers Record in 1:54.81 set at the Commonwealth Games.

Entering these championships, Titmus’ personal best rested at the 1:54.85 clocked at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a time that rendered the teen the silver medal in the event on the Gold Coast. At that competition Titmus claimed individual golds in the 400m and 800m freestyle events.

Later last year Titmus opted out of the 200m to tackle the 400m/800m double at the Pan Pacific Championships, where she took silver behind American Katie Ledecky in both.

In tonight’s monster 1:54.30 record-setting effort, Titmus took it out in 56.06 and brought it home in 58.24, splitting the race masterfully to check-in as the 5th fastest performer ever in the event. On the following 4 individuals have been faster than Titmus.

Top 4 performers ever in the women’s 200m freestyle:

1:52.98 Federica Pellegrini ITA 2009 World Champs 7/29/2009 Rome
1:53.61 Allison Schmitt USA 2012 Olympic Games 7/28/2012 London
1:53.73 Katie Ledecky USA 2016 Olympic Games 8/9/2016 Rio
1:54.08 Sarah Sjostrom SWE 2016 Olympic Games 8/9/2016 Rio

Runner-up to Titmus in tonight’s race was the bronze medalist in Rio, Emma McKeon, who put down a big-time 1:56.00 in her own right, while Madi Wilson put up a remarkable lifetime best of 1:56.90 for bronze to mark her first time ever under 1:57.

Titmus now takes over as the #1 swimmer in the world this season, sitting about a second ahead of Ledecky. As a side note, Titmus’ new record would have taken bronze in Rio.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FREE

Ariarne AUS
Titmus
04/09
1.54.30
2Katie
LEDECKY		USA1.55.3211/30
3Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE1.55.4404/01
4Emma
McKeon		AUS1.56.0004/09
5Femke
HEEMSKERK		NED1.56.4804/04
Robbos

Great swim by Titmus, she is an amazing swimmer.

1 hour ago
Elmo

That’s fast.

1 hour ago
torchbearer

Wow- with Wolrld Champ Trials and World Champs to come.
On a side note, the commentators did not mention that it was a Commonwealth and All Comers record. Giaan Rooney is useless.

1 hour ago
Robbos

Basil Z is worse, but both commentators are very very poor

1 hour ago
Laps

So many of their stats about world leading times have been wrong too. I was surprised when Thorpe said that Winnington’s 400 time would have won every Olympics except for 2 when Thorpe himself was faster in both of his wins. I don’t know what time he thinks Park, Sun and Horton went.

33 minutes ago
Verram

Yeah bring back Nicole Stevenson as commentator alongside Thorpe

45 minutes ago
Kelsey

Or LJ or Libby trickett

31 minutes ago

