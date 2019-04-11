Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bobby Hurley-Trained William Yang Snags 2nd Australian National Title

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a reminder this meet is NOT a World Championships qualifying affair. The Australian World Championships Trials take place in June.

Men’s 50m Back – Final

Picking up his 2nd national title ever, with both occurring at these championships, 20-year-old William Yang doubled up on his 50m victory from earlier with a 50m back gold tonight. Clocking a winning mark of 24.98, the Ravenswood athlete dipped under the 25-second threshold for the first time in his career, representing the only swimmer in tonight’s final to do so.

Mitch Larkin, Olympic silver medalist in the 200m back, took runner-up tonight in 25.06, while veteran speedster William Stockwell rounded out the top 3 in 25.51.

Yang’s previous personal best rested at the 25.11 he threw down just last month at the NSW Championships, but he sliced .12 off of that outing to check-in as the 6th fastest Aussie of all-time in the event.

The Bobby Hurley-trained Yang is now positioned as the 8th fastest performer in the world this season.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 BACK

KlimentRUS
KOLESNIKOV
10/10
24.40 *WJR
2Jiayu
XU		CHN24.4703/31
3Michael
ANDREW		USA24.6801/10
4Richard
BOHUS		HUN24.7612/22
5Robert
GLINTA		ROU24.8301/26
View Top 26»

Women’s 400m Free – Final

  • GOLD – Ariarne Titmus, 3:59.66* = Australian NR, Oceanic Record, Commonwealth Record
  • SILVER – Mikayla Messer, 4:11.91
  • BRONZE – Carla Buchanan, 4:13.18

18-year-old Ariarne Titmus matched her own Australian, Oceanic and Commonwealth Record in the women’s 400m freestyle. Clocking a time of 3:59.66, Titmus’ time tonight equals the mark she put up for silver at last year’s Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo to finish behind American icon Katie Ledecky.

Matching the same time, Titmus’ race splits were essentially the same as well between her Pan Pacs performance and what the teen produced tonight.

Pan Pacs – 57.47, 1:58.31, 2:59.20, 3:59.66

2019 Aussie Nationals – 57.17, 1:57.91, 2:59.34, 3:59.66
– 27.50, 29.67, 30.32, 30.42, 30.59, 39.84, 30.52, 29.79

Titmus’ time keeps the St. Peters Western on the list of just 3 swimmers worldwide who have ever broken the 4:00 barrier in the event, with the Aussie positioned above American Olympic medalist Leah Smith and British Olympic legend Rebecca Adlington.

19-year-old Mikayla Messer put up a solid time of her own, albeit 12 seconds after Titmus’ unstoppable swim. Messer’s time represents the 4th fastest of her career, while Carla Buchanan  of Acacia Bayside took bronze in 4:13.18.

Look for a separate record post and video post on Titmus’ swim on our site. She is now #1 in the world right now.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 400 FREE

AriarneAUS
Titmus
04/11
3.59.66
2Katie
LEDECKY		USA4.00.3511/29
3Bingjie
LI		CHN4.03.2903/07
4Ajna
KESELY		HUN4.05.1203/28
5Jianjiahe
WANG		CHN4.05.2803/07
View Top 26»


 



            
        

        

        
              
        
About Loretta Race

	        

	            	            
	            	Loretta Race	            
	            	            
After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …
Read More »

	        

        

		        
        
	



	

				
