UC San Diego, San Diego State, Bucknell Earn Highest Rankings of 2019

Three upsets provided shifts in the Week 12 CWPA Top 25, with two small moves among the Top 10 and large jumps following from #14 to #18.

In the Top 5, Cal returned to the #4 spot, which it has occupied in 11 of the 13 polls this year. The Bears take over the position from Hawaii, which dropped to #5 after a 7-6 loss to then-#8 UC Irvine on Friday.

The Anteaters moved up two places into a tie for #6 with the victory and an 11-4 win over #9 UC Davis on Sunday. UCI stands at 16-8 overall and 3-1 atop the Big West rankings heading into Friday’s meeting with #14 UC San Diego.

Bucknell moved up five places from #23 to a tie for #18, its highest listing of the season, after besting then-#14 Harvard 9-7 on Saturday. The Bison, which went 3-0 on the weekend including victories over Brown and George Washington, are now 22-9 on the year, including a 3-0 mark in CWPA play.

San Diego State (15-12, 5-1 GCC)  jumped four spots to #16, its highest poll position of the year, with a 9-7 win over then-#15 Fresno State on Friday. The Aztecs look to extend their current win streak to four matches when they face #8 Pacific on Friday.

UC San Diego (16-12, 4-0 WWPA) climbed three spots to #14 with convincing wins over Cal State Monterey Bay (19-7), Cal State East Bay (12-4) and Sonoma State (20-7). Next up for the Tritons is a Friday contest vs. #6 UC Irvine. UCSD was last ranked as high as #14 in the Feb. 27 and March 6 polls.

With Bucknell’s rise and Harvard’s drop to #18, San Jose State (9-12, 1-3 MPSF) was bumped down three spots from a tie for #18 to #21. The Spartans are set for a Saturday conference contest against RV Indiana.

Rank Team Points Last Week
1 Stanford 100 1
2 USC 96 2
3 UCLA 92 3
4 Cal 88 5
5 Hawaii 81 4
6 Michigan 79 6
6 UC Irvine 79 8
8 Pacific 73 7
9 UC Davis 66 9
10 Arizona State 64 10
11 UC Santa Barbara 62 11
12 Long Beach State 54 12
13 Loyola Marymount 52 13
14 UC San Diego 45 17
15 Princeton 41 T15
16 San Diego State 34 20
17 Fresno State 32 T15
T18 Harvard 30 14
T18 Bucknell 30 23
T18 Wagner 30 T18
21 San Jose State 29 T18
22 Marist 16 21
23 Cal State Northridge 12 22
24 Azusa Pacific 7 24
25 Cal Baptist 4 25
RV Indiana 3 RV

