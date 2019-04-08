3 Upsets, 3 OT Games Lead Week 11 Water Polo Results

Newly minted #1 Stanford held its own in a Saturday test against #3 UCLA, edging the Bruins 7-6 to move to 4-0 in MPSF play. UCLA ended the week at 4-1 in conference play after picking up a 13-3 Sunday win over #18 San Jose State.

#2 USC also picked up a Top 5 victory, downing #5 Cal 8-3 to move to 3-1 in MPSF play.

The CWPA rankings are likely to shake up a bit, however, as #4 Hawaii dropped a close one (7-6) to #8 UC Irvine on Friday. The Anteaters also notched another Top 10 win on the week, taking out #9 UC Davis 11-4 on Sunday. The Rainbow Wahine bounced back from the loss to UCI with a 15-7 win over #12 Long Beach State on Sunday. Hawaii and UC Irvine are tied for the top spot in the Big West standings at 3-1.

Here’s a look at what else happened across the women’s water polo landscape on Week 11.

Upsets

#20 San Diego State topped #15 Fresno State 9-7 on Friday – The Aztecs rallied from down 3-0 to pick up a road win against the Bulldogs. SDSU got two goals apiece from Emily Bennett , Karli Canale and Mary Myers in the win, while Maura Cantoni made seven saves. San Diego State scored the final three goals of the game, including the clincher by Canale.

, and in the win, while made seven saves. San Diego State scored the final three goals of the game, including the clincher by Canale. #8 UC Irvine def. #4 Hawaii 7-6 on Friday – Six Anteaters scored in the victory. Tara Prentice scored both of her goals in the fourth quarter and Sarah Nichols added the game winner with 2:44 remaining. Alba Bonamusa Boix netted two goals for Hawaii in the final eight minutes, but it was not enough.

scored both of her goals in the fourth quarter and added the game winner with 2:44 remaining. netted two goals for Hawaii in the final eight minutes, but it was not enough. #23 Bucknell def. #14 Harvard 9-7 on Saturday – The Bison led 4-1 after the opening stanza, but the Crimson rallied to go up 6-5 with a five-goal third quarter. Bucknell responded with four goals by four different players in the final stanza to steal away the victory. Ally Furano scored four times in the win, while Kali Hyham netted a hat trick.

Three overtime affairs highlighted other action.

Pomona-Pitzer def. Redlands 10-8 on Wednesday – Extra time goals by Natalie Hill and Anna Yu spelled the difference for the Sagehens after Redlands rallied from a 7-4 deficit to send the game to overtime tied at 8. Hill and Yu scored in the second extra period to cap the win for Pomona-Pitzer and keep them perfect in SCIAC play.

McKendree def. Mercyhurst 10-9 on Saturday – The Bearcats led 6-4 after three periods, but Mercyhurst scored three times in the fourth to send the game to extra time knotted at 7-all. After another tie at 9, Emily Westlove put in her fourth goal of the day as time expired in the second overtime period to secure the win.

put in her fourth goal of the day as time expired in the second overtime period to secure the win. Salem def. Mercyhurst 10-8 on Sunday – Margherita Garibbo netted five goals for the Tigers in the win. Mercyhurst led 4-2 at halftime, but the game went to overtime knotted at 7. Salem took the lead as Garibbo and Annefleur ten Bloemendal scored in the first extra period. Each team rounded out the game with a goal in the final stanza.

Week 12 action begins Monday as Chapman and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps meet in SCIAC play.