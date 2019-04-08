3 Upsets, 3 OT Games Lead Week 11 Water Polo Results

Newly minted #1 Stanford held its own in a Saturday test against #3 UCLA, edging the Bruins 7-6 to move to 4-0 in MPSF play. UCLA ended the week at 4-1 in conference play after picking up a 13-3 Sunday win over #18 San Jose State.
#2 USC also picked up a Top 5 victory, downing #5 Cal 8-3 to move to 3-1 in MPSF play.
The CWPA rankings are likely to shake up a bit, however, as #4 Hawaii dropped a close one (7-6) to #8 UC Irvine on Friday. The Anteaters also notched another Top 10 win on the week, taking out #9 UC Davis 11-4 on Sunday. The Rainbow Wahine bounced back from the loss to UCI with a 15-7 win over #12 Long Beach State on Sunday. Hawaii and UC Irvine are tied for the top spot in the Big West standings at 3-1.
Here’s a look at what else happened across the women’s water polo landscape on Week 11.
Upsets
- #20 San Diego State topped #15 Fresno State 9-7 on Friday – The Aztecs rallied from down 3-0 to pick up a road win against the Bulldogs. SDSU got two goals apiece from Emily Bennett, Karli Canale and Mary Myers in the win, while Maura Cantoni made seven saves. San Diego State scored the final three goals of the game, including the clincher by Canale.
- #8 UC Irvine def. #4 Hawaii 7-6 on Friday – Six Anteaters scored in the victory. Tara Prentice scored both of her goals in the fourth quarter and Sarah Nichols added the game winner with 2:44 remaining. Alba Bonamusa Boix netted two goals for Hawaii in the final eight minutes, but it was not enough.
- #23 Bucknell def. #14 Harvard 9-7 on Saturday – The Bison led 4-1 after the opening stanza, but the Crimson rallied to go up 6-5 with a five-goal third quarter. Bucknell responded with four goals by four different players in the final stanza to steal away the victory. Ally Furano scored four times in the win, while Kali Hyham netted a hat trick.
Three overtime affairs highlighted other action.
- Pomona-Pitzer def. Redlands 10-8 on Wednesday – Extra time goals by Natalie Hill and Anna Yu spelled the difference for the Sagehens after Redlands rallied from a 7-4 deficit to send the game to overtime tied at 8. Hill and Yu scored in the second extra period to cap the win for Pomona-Pitzer and keep them perfect in SCIAC play.
- McKendree def. Mercyhurst 10-9 on Saturday – The Bearcats led 6-4 after three periods, but Mercyhurst scored three times in the fourth to send the game to extra time knotted at 7-all. After another tie at 9, Emily Westlove put in her fourth goal of the day as time expired in the second overtime period to secure the win.
- Salem def. Mercyhurst 10-8 on Sunday – Margherita Garibbo netted five goals for the Tigers in the win. Mercyhurst led 4-2 at halftime, but the game went to overtime knotted at 7. Salem took the lead as Garibbo and Annefleur ten Bloemendal scored in the first extra period. Each team rounded out the game with a goal in the final stanza.
Week 12 action begins Monday as Chapman and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps meet in SCIAC play.
|Date
|Result
|Winner Recap
|Loser Recap
|April 3.
|7 p.m.
|Chapman def. Occidental 11-8
|Chapman Recap
|Occidental Recap
|7 p.m.
|LaVerne def. Whittier 10-8
|LaVerne Recap
|Whittier Recap
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 7-6
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|8 p.m.
|#20 San Diego State def. Cal State Monterey Bay 17-6
|San Diego State Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|10 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Redlands 10-8 OT
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Redlands Recap
|April 4.
|6:30 p.m.
|Santa Clara def. Cal State East Bay 9-6
|Santa Clara Recap
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|April 5.
|3 p.m.
|#20 San Diego State def. #15 Fresno State 9-7
|San Diego State Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|#24 Azusa Pacific def. Concordia (CA) 12-11
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Concordia Recap
|5 p.m.
|Connecticut College def. Utica 10-6
|Connecticut College Recap
|Utica Recap
|6:30 p.m.
|#13 Loyola Marymount def. Santa Clara 8-4
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Santa Clara Recap
|9 p.m.
|#8 UC Irvine def. #4 Hawaii 7-6
|UC Irvine Recap
|Hawaii Recap
|9 p.m.
|#20 UC San Diego def. Cal State Monterey Bay 19-7
|UC San Diego Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|10 p.m.
|#7 Pacific def. #25 Cal Baptist 15-7
|Pacific Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|10 p.m.
|#9 UC Davis def. #12 Long Beach State 10-7
|UC Davis Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|April 6.
|2 p.m.
|Redlands def. Chapman 5-4
|Redlands Recap
|Chapman Recap
|2 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps def. Cal Tech 17-6
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|2 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Occidental 15-1
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Occidental Recap
|2 p.m.
|RV Pomona-Pitzer def. Whittier 14-13
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Whittier Recap
|3 p.m.
|#11 UC Santa Barbara def. #22 Cal State Northridge 19-8
|UC Santa Barbara Recap
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|3 p.m.
|#9 UC San Diego def. Cal State East Bay 12-4
|UC San Diego Recap
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|3 p.m.
|Wittenberg def. Grove City 11-8
|Wittenberg Recap
|Grove City Recap
|4 p.m.
|#7 Pacific def. #13 Loyola Marymount 13-7
|Pacific Recap
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|4 p.m.
|#15 Fresno State def. #25 Cal Baptist 14-10
|Fresno State Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|4 p.m.
|Sonoma State def. Fresno Pacific 14-13
|Sonoma State Recap
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|#2 USC def. #5 Cal 8-3
|USC Recap
|Cal Recap
|6 p.m.
|#1 Stanford def. #3 UCLA 7-6
|Stanford Recap
|UCLA Recap
|6 p.m.
|RV Pomona-Pitzer def. LaVerne 8-6
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|McKendree Invitational (Lebanon, Illinois)
|11 a.m.
|McKendree def. Mercyhurst 10-9 OT
|McKendree Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|12:45 p.m.
|Salem def. Monmouth 18-10
|Salem Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|2:30 p.m.
|Mercyhurst def. Carthage 10-3
|Mercyhurst Recap
|Carthage Recap
|4:15 p.m.
|Salem def. McKendree 14-9
|Salem Recap
|McKendree Recap
|CWPA League Games – Cambridge, Mass.
|10 a.m.
|#23 Bucknell def. RV Brown 8-4
|Bucknell Recap
|Brown Recap
|11:30 a.m.
|#6 Michigan def. Saint Francis (PA) 18-1
|Michigan Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|1 p.m.
|#14 Harvard def. George Washington 10-7
|Harvard Recap
|George Washington Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|#6 Michigan def. RV Brown 21-2
|Michigan Recap
|Brown Recap
|5 p.m.
|#15 Princeton def. Saint Francis (PA) 15-5
|Princeton Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|6:30 p.m.
|#23 Bucknell def. #14 Harvard 9-7
|Bucknell Recap
|Harvard Recap
|St. Francis Invite (Brooklyn Heights, NY)
|9 a.m.
|#18 Wagner def. #21 Marist 16-12
|Wagner Recap
|Marist Recap
|10:30 a.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn def. Villanova 12-9
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|Villanova Recap
|Noon
|VMI def. LaSalle 11-7
|VMI Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|Iona def. Siena 14-13
|Iona Recap
|Siena Recap
|3 p.m.
|#18 Wagner def. St. Francis Brookyln 24-9
|Wagner Recap
|St. Francis Brookyln Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|#21 Marist def. LaSalle 17-11
|Marist Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|6 p.m.
|Iona def. Villanova 13-9
|Iona Recap
|Villanova Recap
|7:30 p.m.
|VMI def. Siena 7-6
|VMI Recap
|Siena Recap
|April 7.
|1 p.m.
|#17 UC San Diego def. Sonoma State 20-7
|UC San Diego Recap
|Sonoma State Recap
|3 p.m.
|#3 UCLA def. #18 San Jose State 13-3
|UCLA Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|3 p.m.
|#4 Hawaii def. #12 Long Beach State 15-7
|Hawaii Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|3 p.m.
|#8 UC Irvine def. #9 UC Davis 11-4
|UC Irvine Recap
|UC Davis Recap
|CWPA League Games – Cambridge, Mass.
|9 a.m.
|#6 Michigan def. #15 Princeton 9-6
|Michigan Recap
|Princeton Recap
|10:30 a.m.
|#23 Bucknell def. George Washington 11-7
|Bucknell Recap
|George Washington Recap
|Noon
|#14 Harvard def. Saint Francis (PA) 19-11
|Harvard Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|St. Francis Invite (Brooklyn Heights, NY)
|9 a.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn def. LaSalle 13-9
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|10:30 a.m.
|#18 Wagner def. Iona 16-5
|Wagner Recap
|Iona Recap
|Noon
|#21 Marist def. VMI 16-6
|Marist Recap
|VMI Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|Siena def. Villanova 12-10
|Siena Recap
|Villanova Recap
|3 p.m.
|Iona def. LaSalle 17-9
|Iona Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn def. VMI 9-7
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|VMI Recap
|McKendree Invitational (Lebanon, Illinois)
|10 a.m.
|Salem def. Mercyhurst 10-8 OT
|Salem Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|11:45 a.m.
|McKendree def. Monmouth 14-7
|McKendree Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|Salem def. Carthage 8-2
|Salem Recap
|Carthage Recap
|3:15 p.m.
|Mercyhurst def. Monmouth 13-3
|Mercyhurst Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|McKendree def. Carthage 12-3
|McKendree Recap
|Carthage Recap
