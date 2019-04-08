Ellie Cole Earns 6th National Title In Women’s 100 Back (S9 Class)

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the 2019 Australian National Championships serving as qualification for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, there were plenty of multi-class swimmers in action on night 2 at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre.

Ellie Cole broke through with the win in the women’s S9 100m backstroke multi-class in 1:10.20, becoming the first female para athlete ever to win the same event an incredible 6 times at a national championships.

After already crushing his own World Record en route to silver in the men’s 400m free multi-class race on night 1, S14 swimmer Liam Schluter collected more hardware with 50m fly gold in 27.05.

Taylor Corry (S14) took the women’s 50m fly multi-class gold, while Timothy Hodge earned a spot on the World Para Swimming Championships squad with a 1:02.73 personal best in the men’s 100m back.

All para races were swum as multi-class races, meaning athletes from all classifications competed in the same event, with the Para-swimmer recording a time closest to their class world record crowned the winner.