Cal Men’s Water Polo Announces 2025 Schedule

The California men’s water polo team announced a challenging 2025 schedule Friday, highlighted by all four semifinalists from last year’s NCAA Championship and at least eight opponents who finished 2024 ranked in the final CWPA poll.

The Golden Bears, who wrapped up last season ranked No. 6 in the country, open the campaign Aug. 30-31 at the Air Force Open. Their first regular-season home game takes place Sept. 27 against Pepperdine.

Cal’s MPSF opener is scheduled for Oct. 4 against defending national champion UCLA at Spieker Aquatics Complex. The Bears will face 2024 NCAA runner-up USC the next day.

Cal has home and away MPSF games against UCLA, USC and Stanford – three of the four semifinalists at last year’s NCAA Championships. The fourth semifinalist – Fordham – visits Berkeley on Oct. 23.

The Bears will also participate in the annual MPSF Invitational, which features eight of the top teams in the country. The MPSF Championship and the 2025 NCAA Championship will be hosted by Stanford.