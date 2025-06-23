Kubiak Breaks Fifth World Record As Koehn Boyd Takes Swimmer Of The Meet At Para Nationals

The 2025 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships concluded on Sunday at the Idaho Central Aquatic Center in Boise, Idaho. This marks the first time a major domestic Paralympic swimming competition has been held in the city. After two years at the Rosen Aquatic Center in Orlando, Florida, the championships have brought 64 top athletes and national attention to the Pacific Northwest.
Para swimming features athletes with a variety of physical disabilities, including limb loss, visual impairments, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, cognitive challenges, and more. To ensure fair competition, athletes are classified based on the nature and severity of their impairments into physical (S1-S10), visual (S11-S13), and intellectual (S14) categories.
While this meet is not a qualifying event for the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore because the selection period has already ended and the roster announced, it still provides a valuable opportunity. Those not qualified get a chance to shine on a national stage, while those already selected can get some tune-up racing reps in before Worlds.
One of the standout performances of the final night came from Katie Kubiak, who produced her fifth world record of the weekend by breaking the women’s 200 freestyle S4 mark. The Cedarburg, Wisconsin native touched the wall in 2:44.97, smashing the 2:51.53 mark set by Germany’s Tanja Scholz in 2022 by 6.56 seconds. Her victory adds to the two world records she set earlier in the 50-meter butterfly, along with newly posted standards in the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle.
“My coach and I wanted to show up and put up the best times we absolutely could, and to have the time drops that we saw in my 50s and the consistency in my 100- and 200-meter freestyle today were really the cherry on top,” Kubiak told U.S. Paralympic Swimming. “I think the most impactful race this weekend was the 50-meter fly because breaking 40 seconds was a marker that I came into this meet with, so to be able to break it twice was huge. This momentum makes me really excited to get up and race in a couple months (at world championships) in Singapore.”
Koehn Boyd capped off a remarkable meet with two more gold medals in the men’s 100 freestyle and 200 IM S10, finishing well ahead of the field with times of 54.42 and 2:15.08, respectively. Following the conclusion of the competition, he was named Swimmer of the Meet for the second consecutive year. The honor, awarded to the athlete who earns the highest total of World Para Swimming points, was a result of Boyd’s exceptional performances throughout the meet, which included world records in the 400-meter individual medley SM10 and the 200-meter butterfly S10.
Also closing the meet on a high note was Frankfort, Kentucky native Gray Rutledge, who set a new American record in the women’s 100 freestyle S2 with a time of 2:35.95. This marked her second American record of the meet, following her earlier break of the 50 back standard.
Other Highlights:
21-year-old Noah Jaffe, who walked away from the Paris Paralympics with a silver in the 100 free and a bronze in the mixed 4×100 free relay, clocked 59.39 to win the men’s 100 free S8 category and complete his sweep of the sprint freestyles, having logged a 27.42 for 50m gold the day prior.
Olivia Chambers, 22, claimed the top spot in the women’s 200 IM S13, logging a time of 2:29.57. The 400 freestyle Paralympic champion, who also earned silver in this 100 breast and the 200 IM, followed up her dominant 100 breast victory from Saturday.
Piper Sadowski, who currently swims collegiately for Calvin University, dominated the women’s 200 free S14, touching the wall in 2:28.58 to win by more than 13 seconds. Her personal and season best remains 2:24.74, which she posted while earning bronze at the Para World Series stop in Indianapolis in late April.
