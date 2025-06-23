Kubiak Breaks Fifth World Record As Koehn Boyd Takes Swimmer Of The Meet At Para Nationals

While this meet is not a qualifying event for the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore because the selection period has already ended and the roster announced, it still provides a valuable opportunity. Those not qualified get a chance to shine on a national stage, while those already selected can get some tune-up racing reps in before Worlds. One of the standout performances of the final night came from Katie Kubiak, who produced her fifth world record of the weekend by breaking the women’s 200 freestyle S4 mark. The Cedarburg, Wisconsin native touched the wall in 2:44.97, smashing the 2:51.53 mark set by Germany’s Tanja Scholz in 2022 by 6.56 seconds. Her victory adds to the two world records she set earlier in the 50-meter butterfly, along with newly posted standards in the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle.

“My coach and I wanted to show up and put up the best times we absolutely could, and to have the time drops that we saw in my 50s and the consistency in my 100- and 200-meter freestyle today were really the cherry on top,” Kubiak told U.S. Paralympic Swimming. “I think the most impactful race this weekend was the 50-meter fly because breaking 40 seconds was a marker that I came into this meet with, so to be able to break it twice was huge. This momentum makes me really excited to get up and race in a couple months (at world championships) in Singapore.”

Koehn Boyd capped off a remarkable meet with two more gold medals in the men’s 100 freestyle and 200 IM S10, finishing well ahead of the field with times of 54.42 and 2:15.08, respectively. Following the conclusion of the competition, he was named Swimmer of the Meet for the second consecutive year. The honor, awarded to the athlete who earns the highest total of World Para Swimming points, was a result of Boyd’s exceptional performances throughout the meet, which included world records in the 400-meter individual medley SM10 and the 200-meter butterfly S10.

Also closing the meet on a high note was Frankfort, Kentucky native Gray Rutledge, who set a new American record in the women’s 100 freestyle S2 with a time of 2:35.95. This marked her second American record of the meet, following her earlier break of the 50 back standard.

Other Highlights: