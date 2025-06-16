U.S. Para Swimming Will Send 13 Women, 7 Men to 2025 World Championships in Singapore

U.S. Paralympics has named a roster of 20 swimmers to its roster for the 2025 IPC World Championships. The roster will include 13 women and 7 men, continuing the gender imbalance that the Para swim team has experienced in recent years – though it is an improvement on the 16 men/6 women ratio that the U.S. sent to the last World Championships in 2023.

The team includes most of the big names from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games like Christie Raleigh-Crossley, who won 4 medals while competing in the S9 and S10 categories.

The roster also includes one of the United States’ most-decorated Paralympians ever Jessica Long, who was suspended from the Paris 2024 closing ceremonies after being accused of bullying Raleigh-Crossley over her classification. Long has 30 career Paralympic medals and 46 at the long course edition of the World Championships, including 33 gold medals.

She won the 100 fly and 200 IM in Manchester in 2023.

Other gold medalists from the Paralympic Games competing at this year’s World Championships include Leanne Smith, Morgan Stickney, Olivia Chambers, Gia Pergolini, and 15-time World Champion Mallory Weggemann.

Smith broke World Records in the S3 category in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle on the same day at the World Series stop in Indianapolis.

The U.S. finished 4th in the medals table at the Paris Olympic Games with 10 gold medals and 30 total medals, behind China, Great Britain, and Italy. Of those 30 medals, only one was won by a male in an individual event: Noah Jaffe, who placed 2nd in the S8 100 free.

Among the notable absences is Ellie Marks. She is a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and nine-time overall medalist, including five silver medals at the Paris Games.

Among those making their debuts are Katie Kubiak, 22, who like Smith set several World Records at the Trials competition.

Making their world championships debuts alongside Kubiak are Paralympians Keegan Knott, Grace Nuhfer, Evan Wilkerson, and Taylor Winnett. Making their debuts in international racing are Koehn Boyd, Aiden Stivers, and Adin Williams.

The 2025 World Championships are expected to draw more than 600 athletes from more than 60 countries. The meet will be held September 21-27 in Singapore.

In para-swimming, quota spots are assigned to countries, not athletes, and then countries assign those roster spots based on internal selection procedures, in accordance with minimum World Para-Swimming time standards and other eligibility rules. Results at meets like the World Championships determine quota allocations for the Paralympic Games.

Men

Women

*per the Singapore World Championships qualification guide, athletes must be internationally classified in an eligible Sport Class with a Status of (i) Confirmed; or (ii) Review with a Fixed Review Date of 2026 or later and have been provisionally selected to the team pending the athlete attending a classification evaluation event in June.