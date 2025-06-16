Grousset, Moluh Among 11 Worlds Qualifiers Halfway Through French Elite Championships

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Eleven swimmers have officially earned individual spots on the French roster for the 2025 World Championships as we pass the halfway mark of the 2025 French Elite Championships in Montpellier.

The 11 qualified swimmers are in addition to Leon Marchand, who used the Longhorn Elite Invite as his qualifying meet last month, with the four-time Olympic champion putting up times in the 200 breast and 400 IM that secure his spot in Singapore (and he could add more events to his lineup).

On the men’s side, Maxime Grousset has been on fire through three days of racing, setting a new French Record in the 50 fly (22.70) on Day 1 and following up with a blistering 47.50 showing in the 100 free on Monday, coming within 16 one-hundredths of his personal to qualify for two individual events at Worlds.

Rafael Fente Damers was the runner-up in the 100 free, going well under the qualifying time in 48.02 to qualify for Singapore, while David Aubry won the 800 free on Monday to book his ticket.

Earlier in the meet, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard and Mewen Tomac went 1-2 in the 100 back and were under the standard to both qualify.

French Men’s Qualifiers (Thru Day 3)

*Qualified at Longhorn Elite Invite

The French women have a trio of swimmers who have qualified in two events after three days of racing, led by Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, who earned back-to-back wins in the 400 and 1500 free.

Kirpichnikova opened the meet with a victory in the 400 free in 4:07.74, dipping under the French standard of 4:07.90, and then she followed up on Day 2 by winning the 1500 free in 15:55.27, well under the 16:09.09 Worlds cut.

Lilou Ressencourt also has two wins through three days of the championships, and though she fell just shy of the French Worlds standard in the 100 and 200 fly, she did get under the U23 cut, which puts the 22-year-old on the Singapore roster.

Analia Pigree and Pauline Mahieu won the women’s 50 and 100 back, respectively, to qualify, while Mary-Ambre Moluh was the runner-up in both and was fast enough to qualify for Singapore for both distances.

Also qualifying for the French team was Cyrielle Duhamel, who placed 2nd in the 200 IM behind Belgian Roos Vanotterdijk on the opening day of competition in a time of 2:11.06 to get under the qualifying time of 2:11.47.

French Women’s Qualifiers (Thru Day 3)

The competition will run for three more days, through Thursday, June 19.

Once the competition concludes, the French federation could add more swimmers to the Worlds roster for relay purposes.

FRENCH QUALIFICATION STANDARDS